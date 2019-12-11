76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Is 'Moving up the Food Chain'

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Months ago, the Philadelphia 76ers made a controversial pick during the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. As they made a deal with the Boston Celtics, snagging Washington guard, Matisse Thybulle, many believed the Sixers were making the wrong decision considering his potential inability to contribute on offense.

There was no denying Thybulle was going to come in and be a solid defensive contributor on a defensive-minded squad. But many assumed the Sixers were going overboard with the 'All-Defense' mentality, rather than supplying the team with reliable shooters.

Fortunately, Thybulle took that doubt as a challenge and worked on his shooting throughout the summer. Now at this point in his very young career, the Washington product is quickly becoming one of the Sixers' go-to guys coming off the bench.

At a point early on in the season, Thybulle's rookie mistakes led to him getting punished and remaining on the bench. Brett Brown wasn't giving up on Thybulle. Instead, he was teaching the rookie a lesson since he hurt the Sixers at times with minor mistakes.

Although the first-year guard felt frustrated with the decision last month, it appears his lesson has been learned. As of late, Thybulle has been heating up from long-range, shooting 46-percent from three, and 44-percent from the field overall.

Mix that in with the fact that he's still dominating on the defensive side of the ball, and you've got an extremely talented young prospect on your hands. It is necessary to mention, however, that Thybulle has benefitted from Josh Richardson's injury.

With the starting shooting guard missing six of the last seven games, Thybulle has picked up some more minutes off the bench that he probably wouldn't have gotten issued to him otherwise. Though Thybulle wouldn't beat out Furkan Korkmaz for the starting position in Richardson's absence, it appears that Thybulle might take minutes away from the third-year veteran moving forward.

Before Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, Brett Brown discussed the return of Richardson and what it means to the Sixers. When asked about whether the rotations will expand or remain limited to individual players with an extra guy back in the mix, Brown elected to go with the latter.

"I think it's going to come more at the expense of somebody," Brown said. He answered that question just moments after analyzing each individual wing on the team. For Thybulle, Brown described the rookie as somebody who has "grown a little bit before our eyes."

Korkmaz, on the other hand, has been analyzed as somebody who has "been up and down," according to Brown. Hours later on Tuesday, Brown hinted at who could potentially become the odd man out with his coaching decisions.

Thybulle, who accounted for 13 points against the Nuggets, played a total of 26 minutes. Korkmaz ended up checking in for 16 minutes, putting up six points.

With Richardson limited to under 20 minutes on Tuesday, those numbers are sure to change moving forward. Both Korkmaz and Thybulle will probably see less time. One of them, however, will likely see a substantial decrease as J-Rich gets back to his old self.

Based on what we've seen and heard lately, Thybulle is the clear-cut winner for the backup shooting guard minutes. As Brown raved about the rookie's ability to light the building up and provide energy to the Sixers off the bench, he made it a point that Thybulle is quickly "moving up the food chain," as he constantly builds up his confidence.