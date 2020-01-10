76ers
Top Stories
News

Matisse Thybulle Has Had a Rough Week of Rookie Hazing

Justin Grasso

This week has been good for Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Matisse Thybulle. It hasn't been perfect, however. The good part of the week came on Wednesday afternoon when the Sixers revealed that Thybulle was eligible to return to the court.

For the last couple of weeks, Thybulle has been nursing an unfortunate knee injury, which has forced him to miss a notable amount of games. But after doing two weeks' worth of rehabbing for his bruised knee, the Sixers allowed Thybulle to return to the lineup as the team faced the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Basketball-wise, Thybulle is having a great time with the Sixers so far. Being that he is a rookie, though, Thybulle has to contribute to off-court duties, which make traveling a lot more stressful for him. And his teammates aren't making matters any easier.

Before every away game, Thybulle is expected to get his teammates' food. Typically, he's supplying them with fast food. Recently, he was asked to get both, Chick-Fil-A and Popeye's Chicken before the Sixers boarded their flight to Dallas.

Thybulle did his rookie duty -- but the team wasn't satisfied with the job that he did. Therefore, Thybulle's veteran teammates -- specifically Tobias Harris and Kyle O'Quinn gave the rookie a hard time as he forgot to supply everybody with biscuits.

The fast-food fiasco wasn't the only thing Harris gave Thybulle a hard time for this week. A few days ago, the veteran forward was scrolling through pictures on his phone and came across a set of selfies taken by the rehabbing rookie.

At the time, Thybulle must've thought Harris would find the photos funny and just have a laugh about it. Instead, the Sixers' forward uploaded them to social media for everybody to see. A lesson learned for the rookie, who wasn't thrilled to have his random selfies out there for everybody to see. Fortunately, they weren't so bad -- and the Sixers fan base loved them. Maybe next time the rookie will think twice before joking with a veteran, though.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Richardson Motivated By Magnitude of Sixers-Celtics Rivalry

Justin Grasso

The Sixers-Celtics rivalry has heated up the last few seasons, and Josh Richardson credits the stakes of the game for his productive play on Thursday.

76ers Included Joel Embiid in Josh Richardson's Bell Ringing Moment

Justin Grasso

76ers center Joel Embiid might not have been in Philly for Josh Richardson's big game against the Celtics. But the team still included him afterwards via FaceTime.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Expressed Interest in Six Trade Prospects

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed trade interest in six different prospects around the NBA.

76ers Survive Matchup vs. Celtics Without Joel Embiid's Starpower

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers maintained a perfect record over the Boston Celtics this season without their star center, Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery for Torn Ligament in Left Hand

Justin Grasso

76ers center Joel Embiid has received a diagnosis for his recent hand injury, and the results are not ideal.

NBA All-Star 2020: Second Wave of Votes Not Kind to 76ers' Ben Simmons

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons hasn't received a ton of love for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers 'Most Willing' to Part With Zhaire Smith

Justin Grasso

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to depart from their former first-round pick, Zhaire Smith this season.

Joel Embiid's Injury Forces Him to Miss Thursday's Game vs. Celtics

Justin Grasso

Sixers center Joel Embiid will be forced to miss Thursday's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Will Philadelphia 76ers Face Kemba Walker on Thursday?

Justin Grasso

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker hasn't been available as of late. Will he get the opportunity to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday?

Matisse Thybulle Set to Return vs. Celtics on Thursday

Justin Grasso

76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle will finally make his way back out onto the court when they take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday.