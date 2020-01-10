Matisse Thybulle Has Had a Rough Week of Rookie Hazing

This week has been good for Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Matisse Thybulle. It hasn't been perfect, however. The good part of the week came on Wednesday afternoon when the Sixers revealed that Thybulle was eligible to return to the court.

For the last couple of weeks, Thybulle has been nursing an unfortunate knee injury, which has forced him to miss a notable amount of games. But after doing two weeks' worth of rehabbing for his bruised knee, the Sixers allowed Thybulle to return to the lineup as the team faced the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Basketball-wise, Thybulle is having a great time with the Sixers so far. Being that he is a rookie, though, Thybulle has to contribute to off-court duties, which make traveling a lot more stressful for him. And his teammates aren't making matters any easier.

Before every away game, Thybulle is expected to get his teammates' food. Typically, he's supplying them with fast food. Recently, he was asked to get both, Chick-Fil-A and Popeye's Chicken before the Sixers boarded their flight to Dallas.

Thybulle did his rookie duty -- but the team wasn't satisfied with the job that he did. Therefore, Thybulle's veteran teammates -- specifically Tobias Harris and Kyle O'Quinn gave the rookie a hard time as he forgot to supply everybody with biscuits.

The fast-food fiasco wasn't the only thing Harris gave Thybulle a hard time for this week. A few days ago, the veteran forward was scrolling through pictures on his phone and came across a set of selfies taken by the rehabbing rookie.

At the time, Thybulle must've thought Harris would find the photos funny and just have a laugh about it. Instead, the Sixers' forward uploaded them to social media for everybody to see. A lesson learned for the rookie, who wasn't thrilled to have his random selfies out there for everybody to see. Fortunately, they weren't so bad -- and the Sixers fan base loved them. Maybe next time the rookie will think twice before joking with a veteran, though.