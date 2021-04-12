76ers vs. Mavericks: What to Watch for on Monday Night

The Sixers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, in what will be the final game of their current four-game road trip. This will be the second time these teams face off this season, with the Sixers picking up a 111-97 in the first meeting.

Here are three things to watch in the matchup.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs' offense

The name to focus on in this game is Luka Doncic. The 21-year-old superstar has put on an incredible campaign this season, putting up averages of 28.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 8.7 APG.

The Mavericks enter this game as a top-ten offense in the league in terms of offensive rating, in large part due to Doncic's play. Slowing him down will be the major point of emphasis. Luckily for the Sixers, they have already had success doing this.

When these teams met back in February, the Sixers' defense did an incredible job containing Doncic. He ended the game with just 19 points on 6-13 shooting and turned the ball over seven times.

Ben Simmons defended Doncic well, funneling him to Joel Embiid at the rim and not giving him any space in between. If the All-Star duo can defend him on that same level again, it should lead to another victory.

Three-point shooting

One area that has been a bit of a weak point for the Sixers is the outside shooting. They sit right around the middle of the pack in terms of percentage, but the issues lie in their attempts on a nightly basis.

Heading into Monday, the Sixers currently sit at 27th in the league in three-point attempts per game with 29.7. This lack of outside shooting has given them trouble at times when facing off against teams that play a run-and-gun style.

Trading twos for threes is something the Sixers want to avoid in this matchup. Dallas shoots the fifth-highest three-point attempts per game at 38.1. Keeping up with their three-point barrage will be something the Sixers need to focus on in this matchup.

Running the offense through Joel Embiid

This one may seem rather obvious but still needs to be addressed. The Mavs were without the services of Kristaps Porzingis in the first matchup and could be without him again as he is questionable to play.

Dallas will still have the size to combat Embiid, but not the agility. That is why the Sixers should heavily run the offense through Joel Embiid (not that they already don't.)

In the first matchup, Dallas would sag off Embiid on the outside and patrol around the rim. With the way Embiid shot the ball in the mid-range last game against the Thunder, he could make the Mavericks pay if they embrace that same strategy.

Along with getting himself going, Embiid can also create looks for the players around him. When the center would sag off him, it required the guards and wings to address when sitting on the perimeter. This will create space for guys like Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry to get good looks in space.

If the Mavericks plan to pick their poison and let Embiid do his damage on the perimeter again, he needs to be the focal point of the offense.

