76ers vs. Mavericks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

Riding high coming into the new week, the Philadelphia 76ers entered their Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on a four-game win streak. Although the loss of Joel Embiid ahead of the matchup was a tough hit for the Sixers, they managed to put up a good fight against the red-hot Grizzlies by taking them into overtime.

After needing an extra period to settle the score, the Sixers came out on top over the Grizzlies and picked up their fifth-straight win. On Wednesday, the Sixers returned to the court and hosted the Washington Wizards for the final matchup of their five-game homestand.

Earlier in the season, the Sixers split their two games on the road in Washington. For their first matchup against the Wizards, the Sixers dominated. During the second matchup, the Wizards turned the tables and picked up a blowout win for themselves.

When the Sixers and the Wizards re-visited each other on Wednesday, it was a tight matchup. While the Sixers had an opportunity to close out the game with a win, the Wizards came out on top and improved their regular-season record against the Sixers to 2-1.

Now after picking up their first loss in six games, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Friday night. This time around, they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on the road. Similar to the Sixers, the Mavericks are coming off of a tough loss after they dropped their Wednesday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime.

Both teams will look to get back in the winner’s column against one another on Friday.

76ers vs. Mavericks Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have won seven of their last ten games Philadelphia is 17-9 on the road this year Mavericks have won six of their last ten games Mavericks are 16-10 when playing at home this year The Sixers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against Dallas The total has gone over in five of Dallas' last five games Injury Report 76ers Seth Curry - Questionable Furkan Korkmaz - Out Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Mavericks Sterling Brown - Out Tim Hardaway Jr. - Out Kristaps Porzingis - Out Game Odds Spread: Mavericks -1.5 Moneyline: PHI +105, DAL -125 Total O/U: 210.5 Prediction Spread: Sixers +1.5 Moneyline: Sixers +105 Total O/U: Over 210.5

