76ers vs. Mavericks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday
Riding high coming into the new week, the Philadelphia 76ers entered their Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on a four-game win streak. Although the loss of Joel Embiid ahead of the matchup was a tough hit for the Sixers, they managed to put up a good fight against the red-hot Grizzlies by taking them into overtime.
After needing an extra period to settle the score, the Sixers came out on top over the Grizzlies and picked up their fifth-straight win. On Wednesday, the Sixers returned to the court and hosted the Washington Wizards for the final matchup of their five-game homestand.
Earlier in the season, the Sixers split their two games on the road in Washington. For their first matchup against the Wizards, the Sixers dominated. During the second matchup, the Wizards turned the tables and picked up a blowout win for themselves.
When the Sixers and the Wizards re-visited each other on Wednesday, it was a tight matchup. While the Sixers had an opportunity to close out the game with a win, the Wizards came out on top and improved their regular-season record against the Sixers to 2-1.
Now after picking up their first loss in six games, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Friday night. This time around, they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on the road. Similar to the Sixers, the Mavericks are coming off of a tough loss after they dropped their Wednesday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime.
Both teams will look to get back in the winner’s column against one another on Friday.
76ers vs. Mavericks Betting Notes
Key Game Notes
Sixers have won seven of their last ten games
Philadelphia is 17-9 on the road this year
Mavericks have won six of their last ten games
Mavericks are 16-10 when playing at home this year
The Sixers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against Dallas
The total has gone over in five of Dallas’ last five games
Injury Report
76ers
Seth Curry - Questionable
Furkan Korkmaz - Out
Shake Milton - Out
Paul Reed - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Mavericks
Sterling Brown - Out
Tim Hardaway Jr. - Out
Kristaps Porzingis - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Mavericks -1.5
Moneyline: PHI +105, DAL -125
Total O/U: 210.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers +1.5
Moneyline: Sixers +105
Total O/U: Over 210.5
*Pick Submitted via TallySight
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.