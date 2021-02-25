76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers just wrapped up a quick road series against the Toronto Raptors at their temporary home in Tampa, Florida. After dropping the first game on Sunday night, the Sixers came back and avoided a sweep in the second outing as they defeated the Raptors for a second time this season on Tuesday.

Now, the Sixers are back in Philly and ready to host the Dallas Mavericks for their first matchup against each other this year. Last season, the Mavericks defeated the Sixers both times they've played them. Therefore, Philly is looking at a tough matchup on Thursday against a team they haven't beaten since January of 2019.

Although Dallas' recent history against the Sixers favors them, the Mavericks haven't exactly lived up to expectations this year. Heading into the matchup, Dallas sits just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture with a 15-15 record.

Meanwhile, the 76ers remain first place in the Eastern Conference as they're half a game in front of the Brooklyn Nets with a 21-11 record. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Mavericks battle it out on Thursday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Mavericks TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southwest

Mavericks Listen: ESPN 103.3

76ers Stream: Click Here

Mavericks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -190, DAL +155

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM