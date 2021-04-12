76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

Ever since Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers have been on another multi-game road trip beginning against the Boston Celtics. After taking care of business at the start of the trip, the Sixers then hit a bit of a rough patch on Friday night as they struggled against the Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelicans.

Heading into Friday's game, the Sixers admitted they had a weak mentality, and they paid for it as they suffered a lopsided loss to the Pelicans. The following night, the Sixers had an opportunity to bounce back as they were set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, the shorthanded Sixers took care of business against a young Oklahoma City team, moving to 2-1 on the trip.

Now, Philly is set to wrap up the road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Back in February, when these two teams met for the first time, the Sixers took care of business at home against a Kristaps Porzingis-less Mavericks lineup. As Philly held Luka Doncic to just 19 points, the Sixers took advantage and defeated the Mavs 111-97.

Plan on tuning into the rematch between the Sixers and the Mavericks on Monday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Monday, April 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: American Airlines Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

Mavericks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Mavericks Listen: ESPN 103.3

76ers Stream: Click Here

Mavericks Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -3

Moneyline: PHI -150, DAL +125

O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM