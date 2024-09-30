76ers Media Day: 3 Key Takeaways From Paul George
Knowing they would be loaded with cap space heading into the 2024 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers had a clear-cut plan to acquire a third star to put on the floor with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, noted the team would like to acquire a star-caliber wing. It was hard not to assume the Sixers would be targeting Paul George.
It wasn’t as simple as throwing big money at George this summer. The new Sixers wing first had to opt out of his contract with the LA Clippers. After declining a near-$50 million option, George became a free agent and negotiated with multiple teams.
The Sixers happened to be the winners of the sweepstakes. It didn’t take long after free agency opened, but George inked a deal with the 76ers after meeting with team officials following his initial meeting with the Clippers out in Los Angeles.
The new Philly wing is set to make over $200 million for the next four years. In his first season with the Sixers, George will earn $49 million. The team invested in the nine-time All-Star, hoping he would be the one to come in and help Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey take the team well beyond the second round for the first time since the Allen Iverson era.
George comes to the Sixers after spending the last five years with the LA Clippers. In LA, he produced 23 points per game on 40 percent shooting from three in 263 regular season matchups. In three playoff runs, George produced 23 points per game while accounting for eight rebounds and five assists per game.
The All-Star’s Clippers tenure ended without an NBA Finals appearance. George hopes his 15th season in the NBA will be the one that helps him add a championship accolade to his resume.
1. Championship Expectations
The Sixers went all-in this summer. To no surprise, Paul George shares the team’s championship expectations.
“I think we’ll be really good,” said the All-Star. “I will be hopeful that we’re one of the best teams in the NBA—top three in the East, for sure—we should be able to compete for a championship.”
George sees the Sixers as a well-balanced group with plenty of experience beyond the regular season.
2. Balance of the Team
Paul George joked the Sixers are an old team heading into the new season. However, he doesn’t feel like that’s a concern for this group in terms of fatigue and wear and tear.
“We all have aged well,” George claimed. “I still feel youthful, I still feel young, and I still feel I can pay at a high level. I think the beauty in it is having the youth around us.”
While the Sixers’ championship dreams rest of the success of the older players, George also believes in the team’s younger guys as they enter a long season.
3. Ego-Less Hoops
George is no stranger to playing alongside other NBA superstars. With the LA Clippers, George played with players like Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. The All-Star wing noted that the team was “ego-less” and sees the Sixers’ situation as something similar.
“The conversations with Joel coming here and Tyrese as well, we all want each other to be themselves,” said George. “That’s the only way this thing’s gonna work.”
The Sixers know what they need to do in order to reach their ultimate goal, but they understand it will be a process to fine-tune the chemistry throughout the year.