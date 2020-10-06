76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin Praises Doc Rivers Hire

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were getting ready to offer the vacant head coach position to one of two candidates. The prospects happened to be Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue, and former Houston Rockets head coach, Mike D'Antoni.

For a couple of weeks, it seemed the Sixers were leaning towards making an offer to D'Antoni, but the sudden availability of Doc Rivers intrigued the 76ers organization. In less than 48 hours, Rivers was on a flight to Philly to meet with Elton Brand, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer.

The following day, Rivers agreed to replace Brett Brown as the next head coach of the Sixers after coaching in Los Angeles for the last seven seasons. Now that the long search for a new head coach is over, Sixers Co-Partner Michael Rubin is excited to see Rivers as the team's new leader.

"What I can tell you about Doc, he's an incredible coach," Rubin told Sports Illustrated's, Robin Lundberg. "Just on a pure talent basis -- he's an incredible talent. On top of that, he stands for everything we believe in. We think we have somebody incredible in Doc and we're excited for him to help take the team to the next level and to really achieve the expectations that the city of Philadelphia has."

In addition to Rivers' coaching skill, Rubin also sees an optimal leader for a young 76ers team. "I think he's gonna be a coach, an ambassador, and somebody who's going to stand for what's really right. He's going to be somebody who is going to really have the city of Philadelphia behind everything we're doing on the court and off the court."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_