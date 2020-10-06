SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin Praises Doc Rivers Hire

Justin Grasso

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were getting ready to offer the vacant head coach position to one of two candidates. The prospects happened to be Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue, and former Houston Rockets head coach, Mike D'Antoni.

For a couple of weeks, it seemed the Sixers were leaning towards making an offer to D'Antoni, but the sudden availability of Doc Rivers intrigued the 76ers organization. In less than 48 hours, Rivers was on a flight to Philly to meet with Elton Brand, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer.

The following day, Rivers agreed to replace Brett Brown as the next head coach of the Sixers after coaching in Los Angeles for the last seven seasons. Now that the long search for a new head coach is over, Sixers Co-Partner Michael Rubin is excited to see Rivers as the team's new leader.

"What I can tell you about Doc, he's an incredible coach," Rubin told Sports Illustrated's, Robin Lundberg. "Just on a pure talent basis -- he's an incredible talent. On top of that, he stands for everything we believe in. We think we have somebody incredible in Doc and we're excited for him to help take the team to the next level and to really achieve the expectations that the city of Philadelphia has."

In addition to Rivers' coaching skill, Rubin also sees an optimal leader for a young 76ers team. "I think he's gonna be a coach, an ambassador, and somebody who's going to stand for what's really right. He's going to be somebody who is going to really have the city of Philadelphia behind everything we're doing on the court and off the court."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers Might Ditch his Nickname This Season

Although he's known as Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers' newest head coach might ditch his nickname for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Accountability is Key for 76ers HC Doc Rivers

Coming in to coach the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers made it clear that accountability is key for his team.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Says Simmons, Embiid Combo 'Clearly Works'

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combination clearly works on the court.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Ready to Meet Philadelphia on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is back in Philly this week, and he's ready to meet the city's fans and media.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Richardson React to Jimmy Butler's Game 3 Performance

In Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler went off. Philadelphia 76ers starters Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson were paying attention as they reacted to Butler's performance on Twitter.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Plan to Keep Key Front Office Personnel

After showing signs of a potential rebuild in the front office, the Philadelphia 76ers don't plan to unload key personnel as everybody expected.

Justin Grasso

76ers to Introduce Doc Rivers as Head Coach on Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a press conference, introducing Doc Rivers as the franchise's new head coach.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: JJ Redick's Value Went Beyond Shooting

JJ Redick believes the Philadelphia 76ers made a mistake by not bringing him back. Not just because they lacked shooting, though, but because he also brought value to the locker room.

Justin Grasso

Stephen A. Says Ben Simmons Could Be LeBron James 2.0.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith makes quite the claim this week as he believes Ben Simmons' ceiling is being LeBron James 2.0 in the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Barkley Believes Rivers Hire Puts Embiid, Simmons Under Pressure

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley claims the Doc Rivers hire will put a lot of pressure on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso