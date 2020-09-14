SI.com
Mike D'Antoni Officially Announces Departure From Houston Rockets

Justin Grasso

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni announced on Sunday he's going to hit the open market this offseason after the Rockets were defeated in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we'll be moving to a new chapter," D'Antoni wrote in a statement on Sunday. "Our time here was among the most memorable experiences of our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making us feel like true Houstonians. For that, we will always be truly grateful." 

As expected, D'Antoni's name has already been linked to several head coaching jobs already, and the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the organizations that's reportedly interested in the veteran head coach.

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, D'Antoni is now considered to be "among a group of candidates" for the Sixers' head coaching search. D'Antoni now joins some notable company as the Sixers are reportedly interested in other candidates such as Clippers' Ty Lue, former Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, and Brett Brown's former top assistant, Ime Udoka. 

For the last four seasons, D'Antoni achieved a winning record of 217-102 with the Rockets. During the 2017-2018 playoff run, D'Antoni's Rockets made it as far as the Western Conference championship before getting eliminated in seven games by the eventual NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. 

Although D'Antoni served Houston well during his four-year stint, the veteran head coach is looking forward to a fresh start as he made it clear he wants to continue coaching outside of Houston. Perhaps, a reunion with the Sixers is in his future. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

