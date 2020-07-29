All76ers
Mike Scott Calls out Kentucky AG Again After big Game vs. Mavs

Justin Grasso

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the NBA scrimmage season with an overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks. While Tobias Harris and Al Horford conducted a comeback for the Sixers, veteran forward Mike Scott had his fair share of contributions as well by putting up 13 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Scott hasn't been all that productive through the first couple of scrimmages, so Tuesday night's performance was definitely something to talk about. However, the veteran forward isn't worried about what he did or didn't do on the court Tuesday. Instead, he's focused on continuing to seek justice for Breonna Taylor.

Last week, Scott addressed the media by following in the footsteps of his teammate Tobias Harris by calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "Daniel Cameron -- we're still waiting," Scott said last Thursday. "We don't know what's taking so long. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor's murder."

At the time, that's all that Mike Scott was willing to discuss before he walked off the screen after a brief press conference. On Tuesday night, following his productive game against Dallas, the Sixers veteran did something similar. 

"Daniel Cameron, we’re still waiting for justice for Breonna Taylor’s murder," Scott said as he was asked about his on-court performance on Tuesday night. "Her murderers are still walking around. We’re still waiting for that. So, I still don’t know what’s taking so long. We still want justice and that’s all I’ve got. I’m going to continue to keep saying that every time I’m interviewed and keep stressing that. So, we still want justice for Breonna Taylor’s murder. So, that’s all I’ve got."

Following the first question, Scott once again exited the press conference as he made it clear that as long as the three officers in Kentucky are walking free after Breonna Taylor's death, the Sixers veteran is going to continue to call out Daniel Cameron until something is done. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

