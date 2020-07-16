On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris turned 28-years-old. With his birthday falling on July 15th, Harris is typically away from the game of basketball, so he could usually celebrate any way he wants.

This year, the circumstances are so much different, though. With the NBA season returning in just a couple of weeks, Harris is spending all of his time down in Orlando, Florida, with his teammates.

With strict safety guidelines in place, Harris is permitted to stay within the NBA's set boundaries in Orlando. Plus, he cannot have any visitors enter the bubble at this time. Therefore, one of Harris' teammates decided to at least offer the Sixers forward a surprise on his special day.

Philadelphia 76ers fan-favorite Mike Scott got his hands on birthday decorations and had it all put up on Harris' hotel door in the bubble. It was nothing crazy, but with limited resources, Scott was able to pull off a small surprise for his fellow veteran.

"Happy Birthday to my partner Tobias Harris, you know what I'm saying? That's my little brother," said Sixers veteran, Mike Scott. "His birthday is today; mine is tomorrow, so we had to decorate this for my boy. That's my partner and them. I always tell people -- you know how back in the day we had the angel on this side and the devil on [the other] side? This is Tobias (the good angel), and I'm the devil. So shoutout to my boy Tobias."

With Harris' birthday in the bag, now it's time to see if Scott will get a decorated surprise in return as the veteran reserve turns 32 on Thursday.

