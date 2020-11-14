76ers' Mike Scott Addresses Trade Talks on Twitter

With the NBA's moratorium set to be lifted soon, players will begin finding themselves either on the free agency market or on the trade block. This year, we can expect the Philadelphia 76ers to have involvement with moves as they employ not one but two aggressive deal-makers in the front office with Daryl Morey and Elton Brand.

At this point, it seems all players not named Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris are tradeable. Others on the roster could find themselves packaged elsewhere. That includes the people's champ of Philadelphia, Mike Scott.

During the 2018-2019 season, the Sixers added Scott to the roster through a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that included Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanonvic. Although Boban found himself a new home last offseason, Scott and Harris inked multi-year deals with the Sixers after they made themselves at home.

Considering Harris has a max deal attached to his name, it would be difficult for the Sixers to include him in any trades. Plus, with Doc Rivers now coaching the team, it might be in Philly's best interest to keep Harris on board as he played his best basketball with Rivers as his head coach.

Scott, on the other hand, might not have the same luxury. Not only did he struggle with the Clippers during the first half of the 2018-2019 season, but he also struggled with the Sixers throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season as well.

In 68 games last year, Scott averaged six points-per-game off the bench while shooting 36-percent from three. Before the 2020 NBA trade deadline, Scott's name was in the rumor mill as the 76ers looked to make deals. With the offseason officially ramping up, fans are bringing up the idea of Scott getting moved elsewhere, and the Sixers' veteran recently addressed the situation.

"It’s a part of the business," Scott wrote to a fan who questioned why the Sixers would trade Scott, who "is built" for Philly culture. "No hard feelings," he concluded.

Getting traded is nothing new to Mike Scott. Back in February of 2017, the Virginia native was packaged in a trade by the Atlanta Hawks that sent him to Phoenix, where he was eventually waived.

Then, during the 2018-2019 season, Scott was traded to Philly. It's unclear if the Sixers will actively shop Scott this offseason, but don't be surprised to see the veteran forward packaged in a deal if the Sixers have a big move on the horizon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_