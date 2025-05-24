76ers’ NBA Draft Prospect Makes Major Statement on Defense
While Ace Bailey is the early favorite for the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3 in the 2025 NBA Draft, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe is not a player who should be overlooked.
Since March Madness, Edgecombe has been a consensus top-five prospect. He’s been expected to go within the top four for the last few months. As Edgecombe patiently waits for his next opportunity at the NBA level, the two-way standout wanted to make it clear that his next team is getting a hard worker who prides himself on the defensive end of the floor.
“I feel like I’m a lead defender,” Edgecombe told reporters in Chicago last week.
“Also, I have ways to go. I believe now I’m just willing to play defense with all my heart. I know this, if there’s anything I can do on the floor to impact a game is by guarding, then that’s something I’m ready to do for sure.”
Many prospects entering the league tend to lean harder on one end of the floor, but Edgecombe has a clear love for defense, which should play well in his favor with teams ahead of draft night.
During his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe averaged two steals and nearly one block per game. He also came down with six rebounds on a nighty basis.
Offensively, the Baylor standout shot 44 percent from the field, scoring 15 points per game. He also dished out three assists per game.
The Sixers’ popular pick will likely remain in favor of Bailey leading up to the draft. But as the combine results set in, and pro days, along with private workouts take place, Edgecombe has time to improve his stock for next month’s draft. Clearly, defense will be a priority for the guard.