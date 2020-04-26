NBA Practice Facilities Opening Doesn't Guarantee a Comeback

On May 1st, the NBA will allow specific teams to open their practice facilities, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While not every team will have the opportunity to make their facilities available right away, any organization that's located in a state where stay-at-home orders aren't too strict will have permission to open.

While that's a step in the right direction for the NBA's return, it doesn't necessarily confirm anything we didn't already know. Despite having practice facilities opening soon, the NBA still doesn't have a plan for return at the moment. As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has mentioned countless times, he's unsure if a return for the 2019-2020 season is possible.

Even if it is, he can't and won't make any predictions on what may or may not happen until May 1st. Even then, Silver isn't sure if he'll be able to make a legitimate estimate on what will happen with the suspended season by then.

At this point, the season's fate is in the hands of medical experts. There's hope that by June, the NBA can start configuring their possible 25-day plan, which is basically a mini-training camp for players to get back into shape for a potential playoff scenario -- but it's too far out to tell if that will be possible at the moment.

Having practice facilities opened for players' individual workouts is a favorable situation, but group workouts are still prohibited. Therefore, we aren't much closer to a return of the season at the moment. Hopefully, that changes later on down the line. For now, though, there's still a 50/50 chance the season returns.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

