Skip to main content
76ers vs. Nets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

76ers vs. Nets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers returned from the All-Star break, they’ve been red-hot. Right out of the gate, the James Harden era in Philly started off with a bang as the Sixers defeated the Timberwolves once before taking down the Knicks twice in a row.

Then, the Sixers made it four-straight as they formed a comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Unfortunately, the hot start cooled down on the second night of a back-to-back. Following Philly’s big win over the Cavaliers, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Miami Heat last Saturday.

Without James Harden on the floor, the Sixers’ offense disappointed as they struggled and took on a 99-82 loss, marking it the first loss since the All-Star break concluded. A couple of nights later, the Sixers found their way back into the winner’s column. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sixers put on a dominant showing against the Chicago Bulls with Harden back in the mix. And for the fourth time this year, the Sixers defeated one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams as they swept the Bulls in the regular season.

Now, the Sixers will battle it out with a division rival on Thursday as the Brooklyn Nets are in town. Although Ben Simmons won’t play in Thursday’s game, he’ll be present on Brooklyn’s bench. Meanwhile, Harden will face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of his former team for the first time since the big trade went down last month. 

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17432377_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers are 19-13 when playing at home this season

Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

Against the Nets, the Sixers are 1-2 this year

Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over the last ten games

Nets are 20-15 when playing away from home

The total has gone over in 11 of Brooklyn’s last 14 games

Sixers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in six of Philly’s last eight games

Injury Report

USATSI_17700002_168388689_lowres (1)

Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge - Out

David Duke Jr. - Out

Joe Harris - Out

Day’Ron Sharpe - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown Jr. - Out

Danny Green - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17432440_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, BKN +155

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-07-all-brooklyn-nets-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17778075_168388689_lowres
News

LaMarcus Aldridge's Ruled Out vs. 76ers on Thursday

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17245679_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Andre Drummond Discusses Approach to Guarding Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_14665076_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Simmons Ignores Question Regarding Expectations for Thursday

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_16254882_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Steve Nash Hopes Ben Simmons Enjoys Hostile Sixers Crowd

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17699566_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Happy Andre Drummond is Resurging With Sixers, Nets

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_17840199_168388689_lowres
News

Georges Niang Keeps Thoughts on Ben Simmons to Himself

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_15482465_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Simmons' Instagram Activity Indicates He 'Can't Wait' for Sixers Matchup

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_17177685_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant Wants to Move on From Nets' James Harden Saga

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago