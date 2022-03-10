76ers vs. Nets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers returned from the All-Star break, they’ve been red-hot. Right out of the gate, the James Harden era in Philly started off with a bang as the Sixers defeated the Timberwolves once before taking down the Knicks twice in a row.

Then, the Sixers made it four-straight as they formed a comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Unfortunately, the hot start cooled down on the second night of a back-to-back. Following Philly’s big win over the Cavaliers, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Miami Heat last Saturday.

Without James Harden on the floor, the Sixers’ offense disappointed as they struggled and took on a 99-82 loss, marking it the first loss since the All-Star break concluded. A couple of nights later, the Sixers found their way back into the winner’s column.

The Sixers put on a dominant showing against the Chicago Bulls with Harden back in the mix. And for the fourth time this year, the Sixers defeated one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams as they swept the Bulls in the regular season.

Now, the Sixers will battle it out with a division rival on Thursday as the Brooklyn Nets are in town. Although Ben Simmons won’t play in Thursday’s game, he’ll be present on Brooklyn’s bench. Meanwhile, Harden will face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of his former team for the first time since the big trade went down last month.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 19-13 when playing at home this season Sixers have won eight of their last ten games Against the Nets, the Sixers are 1-2 this year Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over the last ten games Nets are 20-15 when playing away from home The total has gone over in 11 of Brooklyn’s last 14 games Sixers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games The total has gone over in six of Philly’s last eight games Injury Report Nets LaMarcus Aldridge - Out David Duke Jr. - Out Joe Harris - Out Day’Ron Sharpe - Out Ben Simmons - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Charlie Brown Jr. - Out Danny Green - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -4.5 Moneyline: PHI -188, BKN +155 Total O/U: 234.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.