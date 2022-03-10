76ers vs. Nets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday
Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers returned from the All-Star break, they’ve been red-hot. Right out of the gate, the James Harden era in Philly started off with a bang as the Sixers defeated the Timberwolves once before taking down the Knicks twice in a row.
Then, the Sixers made it four-straight as they formed a comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Unfortunately, the hot start cooled down on the second night of a back-to-back. Following Philly’s big win over the Cavaliers, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Miami Heat last Saturday.
Without James Harden on the floor, the Sixers’ offense disappointed as they struggled and took on a 99-82 loss, marking it the first loss since the All-Star break concluded. A couple of nights later, the Sixers found their way back into the winner’s column.
The Sixers put on a dominant showing against the Chicago Bulls with Harden back in the mix. And for the fourth time this year, the Sixers defeated one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams as they swept the Bulls in the regular season.
Now, the Sixers will battle it out with a division rival on Thursday as the Brooklyn Nets are in town. Although Ben Simmons won’t play in Thursday’s game, he’ll be present on Brooklyn’s bench. Meanwhile, Harden will face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of his former team for the first time since the big trade went down last month.
Key Game Notes
Sixers are 19-13 when playing at home this season
Sixers have won eight of their last ten games
Against the Nets, the Sixers are 1-2 this year
Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over the last ten games
Nets are 20-15 when playing away from home
The total has gone over in 11 of Brooklyn’s last 14 games
Sixers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games
The total has gone over in six of Philly’s last eight games
Injury Report
Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge - Out
David Duke Jr. - Out
Joe Harris - Out
Day’Ron Sharpe - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
76ers
Charles Bassey - Out
Charlie Brown Jr. - Out
Danny Green - Out
Myles Powell - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -188, BKN +155
Total O/U: 234.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
