    December 16, 2021
    76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their home court on Wednesday night for a brief stint. As they hosted the Miami Heat, the Sixers fell short and picked up their second-straight loss of the week. Now, they are looking to bounce back with a road game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games
    • On the road, the Sixers are 6-7 this season
    • The Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games
    • The total has gone under in 10 of Philly's last 15 games
    • The total has gone under in five of Brooklyn's last seven games
    • The Nets are 0-6 against the spread in their last six home games
    • The Nets are 9-5 when playing at home this year
    • Brooklyn is 7-3 over their last ten games

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)

    Georges Niang - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Furkan Korkmaz - Out (Illness)

    Nets

    LaMarcus Aldridge - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    DeAndre Bembry - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Bruce Brown - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Jevon Carter - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    James Harden - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Joe Harris - Out (Ankle Surgery)

    Kyrie Irving - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    James Johnson - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Paul Millsap - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -1.5

    Moneyline: PHI -125, BKN +105

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,400

    DraftKings Price: $6,900

    Average FPPG: 30

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $5,100

    DraftKings Price: $5,000

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,300

    DraftKings Price: $6,200

    Average FPPG: 24

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $3,900

    Average FPPG: 17

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,200

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,100

    DraftKings Price: $8,700

    Average FPPG: 34

    Paul Reed

    FanDuel Price: $4,000

    DraftKings Price: $3,000

    Average FPPG: 9

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,500

    DraftKings Price: $11,400

    Average FPPG: 48

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $6,100

    DraftKings Price: $7,000

    Average FPPG: 24

