76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their home court on Wednesday night for a brief stint. As they hosted the Miami Heat, the Sixers fell short and picked up their second-straight loss of the week. Now, they are looking to bounce back with a road game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 6-7 this season

The Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in 10 of Philly's last 15 games

The total has gone under in five of Brooklyn's last seven games

The Nets are 0-6 against the spread in their last six home games

The Nets are 9-5 when playing at home this year

Brooklyn is 7-3 over their last ten games

Injury Report

76ers

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)

Georges Niang - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Furkan Korkmaz - Out (Illness)

Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

DeAndre Bembry - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Bruce Brown - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Jevon Carter - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

James Harden - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Joe Harris - Out (Ankle Surgery)

Kyrie Irving - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

James Johnson - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Paul Millsap - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, BKN +105

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,400

DraftKings Price: $6,900

Average FPPG: 30

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $5,100

DraftKings Price: $5,000

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,300

DraftKings Price: $6,200

Average FPPG: 24

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $3,900

Average FPPG: 17

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,200

DraftKings Price: $3,100

Average FPPG: 17

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,100

DraftKings Price: $8,700

Average FPPG: 34

Paul Reed

FanDuel Price: $4,000

DraftKings Price: $3,000

Average FPPG: 9

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,500

DraftKings Price: $11,400

Average FPPG: 48

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $6,100

DraftKings Price: $7,000

Average FPPG: 24