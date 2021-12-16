76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their home court on Wednesday night for a brief stint. As they hosted the Miami Heat, the Sixers fell short and picked up their second-straight loss of the week. Now, they are looking to bounce back with a road game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 6-7 this season
- The Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone under in 10 of Philly's last 15 games
- The total has gone under in five of Brooklyn's last seven games
- The Nets are 0-6 against the spread in their last six home games
- The Nets are 9-5 when playing at home this year
- Brooklyn is 7-3 over their last ten games
Injury Report
76ers
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)
Georges Niang - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Furkan Korkmaz - Out (Illness)
Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
DeAndre Bembry - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Bruce Brown - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Jevon Carter - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
James Harden - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Joe Harris - Out (Ankle Surgery)
Kyrie Irving - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
James Johnson - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Paul Millsap - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -125, BKN +105
Total O/U: 216.5
Read More
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,400
DraftKings Price: $6,900
Average FPPG: 30
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $5,100
DraftKings Price: $5,000
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,300
DraftKings Price: $6,200
Average FPPG: 24
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $3,900
Average FPPG: 17
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,200
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,100
DraftKings Price: $8,700
Average FPPG: 34
Paul Reed
FanDuel Price: $4,000
DraftKings Price: $3,000
Average FPPG: 9
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,500
DraftKings Price: $11,400
Average FPPG: 48
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $6,100
DraftKings Price: $7,000
Average FPPG: 24