Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get back on track as they get healthier. After falling short to the undermanned Miami Heat a week ago, the Sixers took a couple of days off before hitting the road and facing the Washington Wizards in D.C.

    Once again facing a shorthanded team without its top star, the Sixers didn't allow the Wizards an opportunity to stop them from taking advantage of an understaffed squad. With a big performance by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers made it out of Washington with a significant win.

    The first matchup of Philly's three-game road trip was a success. During the second outing, they saw slightly similar results. Although the Sixers couldn't put the shorthanded Toronto Raptors away in the second half of Tuesday's matchup, the 76ers managed to come out on top with a victory, picking up their second-straight win, making it their 18th win of the year.

    Read More

    Now, they'll close out 2021 with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. The last time the Sixers paid a visit to the Nets, Brooklyn was quite shorthanded. While they still have a few guys out due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Nets are much healthier this time around.

    Despite facing the Nets without James Harden and other key players, the Sixers failed to take advantage as they took on a 114-105 loss. That defeat marked the second-straight time the Nets defeated the Sixers this season as Brooklyn took down the Sixers in Philadelphia back in late October as well.

    Will the Sixers avoid staying on the road to getting swept by their Atlantic Division rival? Or will the Nets make it three in a row on Thursday night?

    76ers vs. Nets: Betting & DFS Info

    The Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

    Key Game Notes

    USATSI_17370715_168388689_lowres (1)
    • The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
    • The Sixers have won 12 of their 20 games on the road
    • Philadelphia is currently on a two-game win streak
    • The Nets have won seven of their last ten games
    • The Nets are 10-6 when playing in Brooklyn
    • The Sixers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games
    • The total has gone over in four of the last five road games for the Sixers
    • Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games
    • The total has gone over in five of Brooklyn's last six games

    Injury Report

    USATSI_17369959_168388689_lowres

    76ers

    Danny Green - Out

    Tyler Johnson - Out

    Shake Milton - Questionable

    Myles Powell - Out

    Ben Simmons - Out

    Nets

    Kessler Edwards - Out

    Joe Harris - Out

    Kyrie Irving - Out

    Day'Ron Sharpe - Out

    Game Odds

    USATSI_17369987_168388689_lowres

    Spread: Nets -5.5

    Moneyline: BKN -213, PHI +175

    Total O/U: 221.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    USATSI_17369789_168388689_lowres

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,600

    DraftKings Price: $5,600

    Average FPPG: 29

    Shake Milton*

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $5,100

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $6,500

    DraftKings Price: $6,000

    Average FPPG: 25

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 16

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,100

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,400

    DraftKings Price: $8,800

    Average FPPG: 35

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $3,900

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 17

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,800

    DraftKings Price: $11,000

    Average FPPG: 50

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $6,400

    Average FPPG: 24

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_17005473_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17396549_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers G League Prospect to Sign With Miami Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17369785_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Shake Milton Could Return to Sixers' Lineup vs. Nets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17392072_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tyler Johnson, Myles Powell Ruled Out vs. Brooklyn Nets

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17369989_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Enters Health & Safety Protocol Ahead of Nets Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17353723_168388689_lowres
    News

    Andre Drummond Cleared for Action vs. Brooklyn Nets

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15644179_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    NBA Insider Highlights Cavaliers as a Team to Watch in Simmons Saga

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17413746_168388689_lowres
    News

    Kendrick Perkins Wants Fans to Show More Respect to Embiid

    Dec 29, 2021