76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get back on track as they get healthier. After falling short to the undermanned Miami Heat a week ago, the Sixers took a couple of days off before hitting the road and facing the Washington Wizards in D.C.

Once again facing a shorthanded team without its top star, the Sixers didn't allow the Wizards an opportunity to stop them from taking advantage of an understaffed squad. With a big performance by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers made it out of Washington with a significant win.

The first matchup of Philly's three-game road trip was a success. During the second outing, they saw slightly similar results. Although the Sixers couldn't put the shorthanded Toronto Raptors away in the second half of Tuesday's matchup, the 76ers managed to come out on top with a victory, picking up their second-straight win, making it their 18th win of the year.

Now, they'll close out 2021 with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. The last time the Sixers paid a visit to the Nets, Brooklyn was quite shorthanded. While they still have a few guys out due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Nets are much healthier this time around.

Despite facing the Nets without James Harden and other key players, the Sixers failed to take advantage as they took on a 114-105 loss. That defeat marked the second-straight time the Nets defeated the Sixers this season as Brooklyn took down the Sixers in Philadelphia back in late October as well.

Will the Sixers avoid staying on the road to getting swept by their Atlantic Division rival? Or will the Nets make it three in a row on Thursday night?

76ers vs. Nets: Betting & DFS Info The Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Key Game Notes The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games

The Sixers have won 12 of their 20 games on the road

Philadelphia is currently on a two-game win streak

The Nets have won seven of their last ten games

The Nets are 10-6 when playing in Brooklyn

The Sixers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

The total has gone over in four of the last five road games for the Sixers

Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in five of Brooklyn's last six games Injury Report 76ers Danny Green - Out Tyler Johnson - Out Shake Milton - Questionable Myles Powell - Out Ben Simmons - Out Nets Kessler Edwards - Out Joe Harris - Out Kyrie Irving - Out Day'Ron Sharpe - Out Game Odds Spread: Nets -5.5 Moneyline: BKN -213, PHI +175 Total O/U: 221.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Daily Fantasy Outlook Tyrese Maxey FanDuel Price: $6,600 DraftKings Price: $5,600 Average FPPG: 29 Shake Milton* FanDuel Price: $4,700 DraftKings Price: $5,100 Average FPPG: 21 Seth Curry FanDuel Price: $6,500 DraftKings Price: $6,000 Average FPPG: 25 Furkan Korkmaz FanDuel Price: $4,500 DraftKings Price: $3,200 Average FPPG: 16 Matisse Thybulle FanDuel Price: $4,100 DraftKings Price: $3,400 Average FPPG: 17 Tobias Harris FanDuel Price: $7,400 DraftKings Price: $8,800 Average FPPG: 35 Georges Niang FanDuel Price: $3,900 DraftKings Price: $3,400 Average FPPG: 17 Joel Embiid FanDuel Price: $10,800 DraftKings Price: $11,000 Average FPPG: 50 Andre Drummond FanDuel Price: $5,400 DraftKings Price: $6,400 Average FPPG: 24

