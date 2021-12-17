76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough start to the week. After picking up their biggest win of the season on Saturday, the Sixers hit the road for a quick road trip in Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday.

With two late scratches, the Sixers lost Seth Curry and Joel Embiid less than an hour before tipping off with the Grizzlies. As they couldn't recover from the sudden personnel losses, the Sixers found themselves down big early and failed to recover. Eventually, they took on a blowout loss.

On Wednesday, the Sixers returned to their home court to host the Miami Heat for the first time this year. As the Heat were shorthanded, missing several key players, the Sixers were fortunate enough to get Curry and Embiid back in the fold.

However, the 76ers still struggled against the shorthanded Heat. Although the Sixers teased a comeback after being down by as much as 23 points, they fell short and picked up their second loss this week. Now, they'll have no time to sit around and rest as they are set to tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets less than 24 hours after finishing their matchup against the Heat.

Similar to the Heat, the Nets will be shorthanded as well as they are missing seven players to the NBA health and safety protocol alone. But just because they are missing key players, doesn't mean Thursday's matchup will be a walk in the park for the Sixers.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Nets battle it out in Brooklyn? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Barclays Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nets TV Broadcast: WFAN 101.9 FM

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets Listen: YES Network

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -133, BKN +110

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook