76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their latest four-game road trip on a high note. After getting off to a great start last Tuesday with a win against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers fell into a slump a few nights later against the New Orleans Pelicans and took on an unexpected loss on the first night of a back to back.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder on the schedule for the following night, the shorthanded Sixers took care of business and picked up another win before heading into the road trip finale against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

As they got their starting lineup back together, the 76ers dominated the Mavericks and wrapped up their road trip with a 3-1 record and keeping themselves tied in first place with the Brooklyn Nets before the two Eastern Conference favorites meet for the third time on Wednesday night.

Once again, the Nets won't have their big three together to face the Sixers. James Harden, who's been dealing with a hamstring strain, won't play in Philly this time around.

Although it's unfortunate the Nets won't be at full strength while facing Philly, the Sixers are still looking forward to having the opportunity to own the tie-breaker against Brooklyn as they might need it at the end of the season to lock in the first seed.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Nets? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets TV Broadcast: ESPN

Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9

76ers Stream: Click Here

Nets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -275, BKN +220

O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM