76ers New Addition Reacts to Being Traded From Dallas Mavericks
In their first move ahead of the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers worked out a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Quentin Grimes. Ahead of his debut, the young guard shared his thoughts on being moved mid-season.
Grimes was in the midst of his first season in Dallas after being traded by the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. He now finds himself on the Sixers playing alongside a new batch of star talent.
During shootaround Friday ahead of the Sixers' matchup with the Pistons, Grimes touched on his thoughts winding up in Philly. He is excited for the new opportunity and is looking forward to try and aid a team make a push for the posteason.
"I'm excited for sure," Grimes said Friday. "Get the opportunity to come to a team that's pushing for a playoff spot for sure...Excited to be here for sure."
When asked about his initial reaction to be traded, Grimes admitted to being shocked. He thought Dallas could be a home for him in the NBA, but after the Luka Doncic trade, he knew anything was possible.
"A little shocked a little bit," he continued. "When the whole Luka trade happened I guess I wasn't too surprised. If that happened anything can happen. Just a little bit shocked, I thought I was gonna be in Dallas for a little while."
With the trade officially being finalized on Thursday, it paved a way for Grimes to finally debut with his new team. He put together a solid outing for the Sixers in their matchup with the Pistons. In 28 minutes off the bench, he logged 14 points, two rebounds and two assists on 5-for-9 shooting from the field.
As he starts integrating himself with his new team, Grimes will look to add shooting and defense in the Sixers' backcourt. With his skill set, he has the potential to be a strong complementary piece around the team's big three.