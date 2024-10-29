All 76ers

76ers News: Andre Drummond Begins Season Top 3 in Major NBA Category

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond is a top rebounder in the NBA

Oct 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) knocks a ball away from Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
If you ask anybody on the Philadelphia 76ers why the team went out and acquired Andre Drummond for a second stint over the summer, they’ll tell you the answer is simple—Rebounds.

At Media Day back in September, Drummond made it clear that he’s confident in his ability to dominate on the glass. He considered himself to be the best rebounder to play the game.

Whether you believe in that or not, Drummond has consistently proven himself to be a dominant rebounder when he gets minutes. Since Drummond’s minutes are currently up in the absence of the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid, he’s had a chance to start the year Top 3 in a major NBA category.

To no surprise… It’s rebounding!

Oct 18, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Andre Drummond’s Top 3

For a few hours on Sunday, Andre Drummond was the NBA’s rebounding leader after the Sixers defeated the Indiana Pacers on the road.

LA Clippers big man Ivica Zubac surpassed him after collecting 18 rebounds in the Clippers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

In total, Zubac has 42 rebounds this year in 110 minutes of action. Drummond places behind him, posting 39 rebounds in just 85 minutes of action.

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren ties Drummond with 39 rebounds. The emerging young star achieved that number in 98 minutes of action.

When Embiid returns to the floor, Drummond is sure to see his playing time decrease as he’ll start coming off the bench. While that might affect his standing as one of the top rebounders in the NBA, he’ll still be a critical piece for Philadelphia throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The last time Drummond was in Philadelphia, he averaged nine rebounds per game. He came off the bench in all but 12 of the 49 games he played with the Sixers. He posted in the 98th percentile for offensive and defensive rebounding percentages at his position, according to Cleaning the Glass. His percentages for this season so far mirror that first run in Philadelphia.

