76ers News: Former NBA Champion Sounds Off on Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers made headlines this week after reports emerged detailing what went down in Monday's team meeting. Following the recent developments, one former champion decided share his thoughts on superstar center Joel Embiid.
In all the reporting of the team meeting, the main point is a conversation between Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The young guard allegedly shared his thoughts on Embiid showing up late to practices and other team functions. Maxey reportedly touched on this because he feels the former MVP's energy and actions have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team.
During Wednesday's installment of NBA Countdown, Richard Jefferson reflected on the team meeting and the reports that came from it. He feels the team getting together to re-focus isn't an issue, but he does see a concern in the young players having to speak up to the veterans.
"I've been in enough organizations where it becomes very very sad where the children are asked to adult the parents," Jefferson said. "I have never seen a player as great as this, as a Joel Embiid, have to be called out by some of the youngest players in his camp."
Embiid has already had to deal with a lot of outside noise due to his missed games and alleged physical encounter with a reporter. The talk is only going to get louder now following the reports about his talk with Maxey in the team meeting.
Following a shaky few first outings, Embiid responded in a big way against the Memphis Grizzlies. With the spotlight on him, he came out and notched 35 points and 11 rebounds. Even though it wasn't enough to get the Sixers in the win column, Embiid seems motivated to silence his critics once again.