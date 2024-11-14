76ers News: Jared McCain Reflects on Notching Career-High vs Cavaliers
Over the past week, one of the growing storylines around the Philadelphia 76ers has been the emergence of Jared McCain. As he continues to see his playing time increase, the rookie is showing more and more how productive of a piece he can be in just his first year.
McCain's recent hot streak started against the LA Lakers when he recorded 18 points. He followed that up over the weekend by erupting for 27 points in an overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. Following another 20-point outing against the Knicks on Tuesday, McCain came alive against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Without their three best players, the Sixers needed someone from the supporting cast to step up in a big way. McCain ended up taking that upon himself, as he set a new career-highs with 34 points and 10 assists against the Cavs. The former first-round pick did everything he could to lead the charge, but the Sixers ended up falling just short against the undefeated Cleveland squad.
Following his big night, McCain reflected on his performance during his postgame media availability. He attributes his success to the vigorous work he puts in behind the scenes.
"I just attribute it to my work. I work so hard, so I feel like I need these games," McCain said. "I feel like I'm finding my shot. But it's the mid-range, getting to the rim and then obviously shooting the three right. Just trying to continue what I can and always continue to work hard."
It's clear the Sixers have found another gem late in the first round of the NBA Draft. McCain continues to dazzle for the shorthanded squad as they try to stay afloat, arguably cementing himself in Nick Nurse's roation moving forward in the process.
Coming off his second career night of the week, McCain will have a chance to follow up this performance on Friday in Orlando against the Magic.