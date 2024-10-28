76ers News: Joel Embiid Gets Postgame Tech Following Matchup vs Pacers
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to secure their first win of the season in an overtime thriller with the Indiana Pacers. Even though he didn't suit up in the game, Joel Embiid finds himself being assessed with a technical foul.
Reports surfaced from the league office Monday evening that Joel Embiid has called for a postgame technical foul by the league office. Upon looking at the review, this call was made because the former MVP was waiving a towel while Andrew Nembhard was shooting free-throws.
At the time, Nembhard went to the line with the Pacers down three in the final seconds of overtime. Embiid, sitting at the end of the bench, got on his feet with the rest of the team. He began waiving the towel during Nembhard's routine, but stopped when the ball was getting ready to be released. When the Pacers' guard missed the first attempt, Embiid proceeded to waive the towel with more force.
This is just the latest instance where Embiid finds himself on the microscope of the league office. Last week, news surfaced that the Sixers were being investigated because the star big man was out of action against the Milwaukee Bucks. This is a new practice by the NBA as part of the revamped player participation policy. As of now, there have been no developments on the results of the investigation.
Embiid has still yet to suit up in a game this season as he continues to ramp up. While he was with the team for their two-game roadtrip, the Sixers have not laid out a clear timeline of when he'll debut.