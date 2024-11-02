76ers News: Joel Embiid Opens up on Frustrations of Missing Games
As the 2024-25 season rages along, one of the biggest storylines in the NBA is the Philadelphia 76ers being without Joel Embiid. As the former MVP continues to miss time, he touched on how frustrating a situation like this can be for a player.
Last year, Embiid suffered a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors that cost him two months of the season. He was able to return for the postseason, but clearly wasn't 100% yet. With the Sixers having strong title aspirations this year, they've been cautious with Embiid's rehab in an effort to get him to the playoffs healthy.
As Embiid continues to go through his ramp-up process to return to play, he addressed the media after practice on Friday. When discussing his missed time to start the regular season, he opened up on how taxing it can be for a player mentally.
"Extremely difficult. I think everybody that knows me knows that I would love to be out there every single game," Embiid told reportersWit. "But it's not for a lack of trying. It's tough. Mentally, you can't play, but still trying to get yourself mentally right to push. Everything is trending the right way."
Without Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers have not gotten off to the start they might have wanted. Currently, they sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-3 record.
In their latest updates on the two stars, the Sixers announced that Embiid and George have competed in 5-on-5 scrimmages. However, there is still no return date for either star. Embiid and PG have also already been ruled out for the Sixers' next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.