76ers News: Joel Embiid, Paul George Highlight Starting 5 vs Magic
After their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for a three-game trip. First up on the schedule is a meeting with Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.
Friday's matchup will be the Sixers second NBA Cup game of the season. They dropped their first matchup to the New York Knicks Tuesday in Joel Embiid's return. As for the Magic, they secured a win over the Charlotte Hornets to start the Group Phase in the win column.
The Sixers were vastly shorthanded against the Cavaliers, but that won't be the case against the Magic. While speaking with the media Wednesday, head coach Nick Nurse stated that Embiid and Paul George are expected to be back in action. On top of that, PG is no longer going to be on a minutes restriction.
On Friday night, Nurse will once again be rolling out a new starting lineup. The Sixers are opening the game with Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, PG, Caleb Martin, and Embiid.
McCain gets the start for the Sixers again after an impressive outing against the Cavs. He provided a major lift for the shorthanded squad, notching a career-high 34 points and 10 assists. Now, the rookie guard has a chance to show what he can do playing off a pair of a pair of stars.
The Magic enter this game in third place in the East with a 7-6 record. However, they'll be without the services of their best player. All-Star forward Paolo Banchero remains out as he recovers from a torn oblique.