76ers News: NBA Draft Analysts Has High Praise for Jared McCain
While the 2024-25 season hasn't started out the way they might have hoped, there have been some bright spots for the Philadelphia 76ers. Among the most notable is the emergence of rookie guard Jared McCain.
Due to injuries to some of their key players, McCain is someone who has gotten an increased amount of playing time as of late. The former first-round pick has made the most of this situation, showcasing how productive he can be on both ends of the floor. McCain's had multiple noteworthy outings as of late, but one stands out above the rest. That being last week's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his first career NBA start, he erupted for 34 points and 10 assists.
As McCain continues to dazzle on the floor, the Sixers rookie has received vast amounts of praise. Among the more recent to do so is NBA Draft analyst Sam Vecenie. He recently took to X to share his updated thoughts on McCain. He was high on the guard coming out of Duke, and still feels he underestimated his talent at the next level.
Following his outing against the Cavs, Nick Nurse opted to keep McCain in the starting lineup over Kelly Oubre Jr. Even with Joel Embiid and Paul George returning, he still managed to have a productive night. In 31 minutes of action, he posted 29 points and four assists on 58.8% shooting.
Upon getting the chance to play bigger minutes, McCain has quickly emerged as one of the top rookies this season. His averages now sit at 14.8 PPG and 2.4 APG while shooting just over 40% from beyond the arc.
In recent years, the Sixers have shown their ability to find promising talent at the end of the first round. Given McCain's recent play, it appears the front office has managed to find another gem to put alongside their star talent.