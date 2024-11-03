76ers News: Nick Nurse Praises Jared McCain for Outing vs Grizzlies
Coming into the season, it was unclear what kind of workload Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain would get after being drafted in the first round. Due to the team being shorthanded to open the season, Nick Nurse has given the young guard an extended opportunity to showcase his abilities.
During his lone season at Duke, McCain impressed on both ends of the floor and was an effective shooter from beyond the arc. Most of that has translated to the NBA, as he been able to be a spark plug off the bench for the Sixers. Despite being thrown into what has been a bit of a chaotic situation with two stars sidelined, the rookie has come in and played with immense confidence.
In the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Nurse would give McCain extended minutes in hopes of finding a spark. He made the most of his opportunity, quickly coming alive on the offensive end. The Sixers went on a bit of run to get the game within striking distance, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Grizzlies and secure a win.
McCain played 17 minutes against the Grizzlies and finished as the Sixers' second-leading scorer (19 points) behind Tyrese Maxey. He connected on eight of his 16 shot attempts, including knocking down a pair of threes.
After the game, Nurse touched on the Sixers' supporting cast. He went on to praise McCain for his production and the energy he provided against Memphis.
"Obviously McCain came in and gave us [an offensive spark]," Nurse said. "Played really hard. There's some guys that played pretty good, but some of our main guys got to play a lot closer to above average or average instead of below average."
McCain's outing against the Grizzlies marks his second-straight game of finishing in double figures. He played 21 minutes against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and posted a stat line of 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
As someone who enters the game with energy and tenacity on both ends, McCain continues to build a strong case for himself to earn consistent rotation minutes.