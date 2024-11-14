76ers News: Nick Nurse Speaks on Jared McCain's Career Night vs Cavs
Down their big three and Andre Drummond, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves vastly shorthanded in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday. Despite this, the supporting cast still managed to make things interesting with the league's last undefeated team.
Up until the final minutes, the Sixers were within striking distance of the Cavs. One big reason why this matchup ended up being so interesting was the play of Jared McCain. In his first career start in the NBA, the rookie guard erupted 34 points and 10 assists.
McCain came out of the gates aggressive, and never looked back. After notching a career-high 27 points against the Charlotte Hornets, he managed to outdo himself just days later.
Following the Sixers' 114-106 loss, head coach Nick Nurse was asked about McCain's latest impressive outing. As expected, he had nothing but praise for the young guard.
"Obviously, another great game for him," Nurse said. "Probably the biggest thing for me was the 10 assists...He has taken a lot of opportunities. He's getting a lot of shots up. But now, a good feel for playing the game the right way. That was the most encouraging. He's confident and playing very well and it's certainly a super bright spot."
At the start of the season, it was unclear if McCain would ever get a chance to crack to the rotation. Now, it isn't even a debate. Even when the team is back to full strength, the former first-round pick has proven what he can bring on both ends of the floor with his energy and intensity.
It goes without saying that this is not the start to the year the Sixers were aiming for. That said, the emergence of McCain certainly has been a bright spot in this rough patch.