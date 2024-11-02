76ers News: Paul George Cites Key Element of Ramp-Up Process
Following their impressive offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were a team many were amped to see in action at the start of the regular season. However, things have not lived up to expectation thus far. Along with Joel Embiid being out of action, Paul George remains on the sidelines.
PG was briefly on the court for the Sixers in preseason, but ended up having to be sidelined due to injury. The All-Star forward suffered a bone bruise in his knee against the Atlanta Hawks after his leg locked up awkwardly.
As he continues to work towards returning to the court, George spoke to the media at practice on Friday. He stated that cardio is one of the main elements for him as he ramps up to make his regular season debut.
"I think at this point it's more just cardio," George said. "Just getting the conditioning ready to go. Just so that, when I do come back, I'm not subject to any injuries because I'm fatigued or tired."
There is still no set timetable on when George will make his return to the lineup. The team announced that he and Embiid have participated in scrimmages, but they've both been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Getting back to full strength is crucial for the Sixers as they look to get back on track. Tyrese Maxey has done what he can to lead the charge, but it hasn't stopped the team from coming out the gates to a 1-3 start.
With cardio being the main thing George is focusing on at this point, it seems like he could be in action sooner rather than later. That said, the team will continue to remain cautious with its stars with their sights set on being healthy for the postseason.