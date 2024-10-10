76ers News: Paul George Speaks on Mindset Heading Into Preseason Debut
Since signing a max contract in the offseason, many have anxiously waited to see Paul George suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers. The wait is finally over, as the All-Star forward is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
PG was a full participant at camp, but the team is managing his workload leading up to the regular season. Heading into his 15th year in the league, the Sixers want to make sure their top free agent addition will be a full go come the postseason.
Following practice on Thursday, George was asked about his mindset heading into his preseason debut. For him, the biggest thing is pushing himself to make sure he's ready for the regular season from a physical standpoint.
"Get some chemistry. But I think more so just get conditioning," George said. "Like try to really blow out my lungs. Try to really run the floor...The talent will make its imprint as the season goes on."
George will be the second member of the Sixers big three to take part in the preseason. Tyrese Maxey logged 12 minutes against the New Zealand Breakers Monday and recorded 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Seeing that this will be George's first taste of live action since last season, he'll likely have a similar workload to Maxey on Monday. As he mentioned, getting his conditioning up will be his primary objective for this matchup.
The Sixers and Timberwolves will take the floor in Iowa for this preseason matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm, but will not be aired locally.