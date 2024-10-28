76ers News: Tyrese Maxey Makes Franchise History With 45-Point Outing
Given their extensive injury history, many expected Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George to miss time during the regular season. That said, few would have thought it'd be happening this early in the year. While the debut of the new big three has been delayed, it's allowed on one of the team's top stars to make franchise history.
Seeing that there is no Embiid or George in the lineup, Tyrese Maxey has had the luxury on increased touches to kick off the year. He's done his best to be the driving force for the offense, getting up a large number of shots on a nightly basis. The results of this weren't exactly positive in the Sixers' first two games, but Sunday afternoon was a different story.
Heading into their third game of the regular season, the Sixers still found themselves in search of their first victory. Next up on the schedule was a meeting with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. Thanks to a dominant performance from Maxey, Philly finally finds themselves in the win column.
Maxey would have another 30-plus shot outing, but this time it would result in an offensive eruption. The Sixers star came alive after halftime, scoring 28 points in the second half alone. Maxey ended the game with an all-around stat line of 45 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.
Along with getting his team their first win of the season, Maxey also set a new franchise record. His 86 shot attempts through three games are the most by any player in 76ers history in such a stretch.
Being the top option is something Maxey is still getting used to, but he's shown he can keep this team competitive even when the other stars are out of action. Following this weekend's back-to-back, the team will enjoy some well-deserved rest before being back in action on Wednesday.