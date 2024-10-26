76ers News: Tyrese Maxey Takes Responsibility After Loss vs Raptors
Following their opening night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled up north to take on the Toronto Raptors. They'd end up making things interesting down the stretch, but were unable to avoid going 0-2 to start the regular season.
The main storyline for the Sixers to begin the 2024-25 campaign has been the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George. With this pair of All-Stars out of action, Tyrese Maxey has been called upon to lead the charge as the sole star on the floor.
Maxey got up 31 shots against the Bucks Wednesday, and had a similar type of outing against the Raptors. He'd end the night with a team-high 24 points, but shot 6-for-23 from the field. Maxey ended up doing most of his damage at the free-throw line, converting 10 of his 12 attempts.
Following this devastating loss to the Raptors, Maxey opened up about his play to start the year. He took responsibility for his shaky play, and admitted he has to be better for his team.
"Offense s***," Maxey said postgame. "Honestly I got to play better. We got to execute our stuff out of time-outs. It starts with me, I got to play better, and if I play better we'll play better. Just got to re-focus and make some shots."
Maxey admitted that being schemed against by opposing defenses is something he's had to adjust to, but he's still talented enough to be the lead option on any given night. He showed flashes of it last year, most famously his 50+ point barrage against the Utah Jazz.
Maxey and the Sixers find themselves with a quick turnaround as they continue to search for their first win. They'll finish off this short road trip on Sunday afternoon, taking on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.