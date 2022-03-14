76ers vs. Nuggets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers started last week’s slate of games off with a solid bounce-back game against the Chicago Bulls. Following an underwhelming shorthanded loss against the Miami Heat, the Sixers defeated the Bulls for the fourth time this season last Monday.

A few nights later, the Sixers returned to their home court to host the Brooklyn Nets. Many expected the Sixers-Nets matchup to be a tight one, but it was one of the most lopsided losses for the Sixers this season. As Philly couldn’t match Brooklyn’s intensity, they found themselves in a hole early on and couldn’t bounce back.

Following a 29-point loss to the Nets, the Sixers hit the road for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Once again, the Sixers got off to a slow start. While slow starts have been a trend for the 76ers lately, they have been able to find ways to form comebacks more often than not.

On Sunday, the Sixers were successful in doing so, but they couldn’t complete the comeback during regulation. With a tie game, the Sixers and the Magic were forced to take their Sunday night matchup into overtime. Both teams went back and forth once again in the final few minutes, but eventually, the Sixers came out on top with a 116-114 win.

Now, with little time to rest, the Sixers are set to get back on the court on Monday night to face the Denver Nuggets for the second and final time this season. When the Sixers and the Nuggets squared off the first time this year, Philadelphia was missing Joel Embiid, who was in the health and safety protocol.

This time around, Embiid is healthy and expected to play. Therefore, last year’s two MVP finalists will battle it out for the first time since 2019 as Jokic is on pace to play as well.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 19-14 when playing at home this season Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games Nuggets are 20-15 when playing on the road this year Currently, Denver is on a two-game losing streak Nuggets have won seven of their last ten games The Sixers defeated the Nuggets earlier this year 103-89 Nuggets are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games Injury Report Nuggets Vlatko Carter - Out Aaron Gordon - Questionable Jamal Murray - Out Zeke Nnaji - Questionable Michael Porter Jr. - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Danny Green - Probable Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -3.5 Moneyline: PHI -150, DEN +125 Total O/U: 223.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

