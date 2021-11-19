Player Observations After Sixers Snap Losing Streak vs. Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers were already amid a notable losing streak when they started their road trip last Saturday night. After hosting the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Toronto Raptors in South Philly, the Sixers went into Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers on a three-game losing streak.

Then, they failed to start a six-game road trip on the right foot as they fell short to the Pacers. And they couldn't bounce back on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz as they picked up their worst loss of the season and made it five losses in a row.

Considering the Sixers remained shorthanded without Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and Ben Simmons available to them on Thursday night when they faced the Denver Nuggets, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the Sixers failed to avoid their sixth-straight defeat.

But the Sixers put on their best performance in the last two weeks against the Nuggets. With a hot shooting night on offense and a stellar defensive performance, the Sixers snapped their five-game losing streak by defeating the Nuggets 103-89 on Thursday night, picking up their ninth win of the year.

Now, let's observe the Sixers' individual player performances.

The Starters

Georges Niang

Typically one to come off the bench, Georges Niang picked up a start on Thursday as Doc Rivers continues to tinker with the starting lineup as key guys are missing. He didn't shoot a lot, but he shot efficiently as he knocked down four of his eight shots from the field. Six of those attempts came from beyond the arc. Niang had himself a decent outing as he was one of a handful of Sixers to collect double digits in scoring.

Tobias Harris

For the second-straight game, Harris had a quiet night on the offensive end as he picked up just 17 points. However, he turned his game around as he struggled from the field in the first half, which was a promising sight. After going 2-8 for five points in the first half, Harris rallied by knocking down 60-percent of his shots and scoring 12 points in the second half. He also had a solid defensive performance as well.

Andre Drummond

The veteran big man landed himself in some early foul trouble on Thursday, so he played in less than 30 minutes. It was another quiet performance from him, but the big man collected his 9,000th career rebound. Hitting that milestone and picking up a win should be enough to satisfy the veteran center.

Seth Curry

He was quiet over the last few games, but Curry was a pivotal component to Philly's upset win on Thursday night as he ramped up his production. Taking 17 shots from the field, Curry collected 20 points. He struggled from deep, hitting on just two of his eight shots, but he was productive all-around as he picked up six rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 37 minutes of action on Thursday.

Tyrese Maxey

Apologies for sounding like a broken record here, but Tyrese Maxey's development throughout the first stretch of the season continues to be impressive. When the Sixers struggled to find an identity in the game early on, Maxey gave them life as he scored 11 of their 24 first-quarter points to give the Sixers a one-point lead. He wrapped up the night with a team-high of 22 points and also had himself five rebounds, four assists, and a steal without committing a single turnover on offense.

The Bench

Furkan Korkmaz

Lately, Furkan Korkmaz has been taking a lot of shots. Unfortunately, they haven't been falling. I wouldn't consider a five-point game a solid one, but less was undoubtedly more from Korkmaz on Thursday as he took just five shots and drained 40-percent of them. His lack of consistency during this tough stretch has hurt the Sixers a lot, so the Turkish sharpshooter is easing his way back into launching more shots.

Shake Milton

His performance on Thursday was quietly solid. In 28 minutes off the bench, Milton was a plus-18 as he scored 12 points. Milton was efficient by draining five of his eight shots from the field. A lot can change throughout the course of the season, but it seems Milton is best suited to come off the bench for the Sixers this year as that's when he tends to shine the most.

Charles Bassey

The rookie had the best game of his career on Thursday. The bar wasn't necessarily high, but Bassey was excellent in his role against the Nuggets. In a little under 20 minutes of action, he joined the double-digit club as he put up 12 points, shooting 5-7 from the field. He was three rebounds shy from notching his first double-double. As if his production in the scoring and rebounding department wasn't enough, Bassey also had three impressive blocks on the defensive end. He won't be expected to do that every game, but Bassey might've earned himself some more minutes on Thursday night.

Isaiah Joe

After checking in for 23 minutes on Tuesday night, Joe collected just two minutes of action on Thursday as he saw the court in garbage time. He attempted to make the most out of his minimal action as he got up two three-point attempts, but neither of his shots went down. It's tough to imagine Joe has a spot in the Sixers' rotation when the team gets healthy once again.