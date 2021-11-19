76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the 2021-2022 season so far and things haven't gone their way. After kickstarting a six-game road trip last Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, the shorthanded Sixers picked up another loss after going 0-3 during their latest set of home games.

When they returned to the court on Tuesday, the Sixers faced the Utah Jazz for the first time this year. Clearly, having two days off wasn't all that refreshing as the Sixers put on a poor performance against the Jazz and suffered their biggest loss of the year to make it five-straight losses.

Unfortunately, the road doesn't get any easier for Philly. When they take the court on Thursday night, they will face the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets while shorthanded. Although the Sixers got two of their four players out of the NBA's health and safety protocol recently, Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid's returns are taking a little bit longer than the others at this point. And they'll miss Thursday's matchup too.

In addition to those two, the Sixers will also be without Danny Green for the second-straight game and are nowhere near ready to have Ben Simmons back on the floor either. While the Sixers have proven many times throughout the young season that they shouldn't be counted out while shorthanded, their recent five-game skid has led many to consider Denver the easy favorites for Thursday night's matchup.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nuggets battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Ball Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nuggets TV Broadcast: Altitude TV

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nuggets Listen: Altitude 92.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Moneyline: PHI +260, DEN -333

Total O/U: 209.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook