76ers’ Offseason Trade Piece Elevates Warriors Without Steph Curry
The dominance of Buddy Hield out west continues for the Golden State Warriors. Once again, the former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter shines in his new system.
Heading into a Tuesday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors lacked a handful of players, including the superstar guard Steph Curry and the former Sixer De’Anthony Melton.
With some key absences, Hield had the opportunity to slide into the Warriors’ starting lineup.
At first, Hield was struggling to find his rhythm on the court. Throughout the first half, Hield checked in for 17 minutes. He scored just three points on eight shots. The former Sixer managed to miss all but one of his five three-point attempts. The Warriors trailed 51-47 at halftime.
Although Hield was perfect from the field in the third quarter, the veteran checked in for just two minutes. He hit on both of his threes, teeing up what became a standout fourth quarter.
From the field, Hield attempted four shots from beyond the arc—all of which he made. He also produced a couple of buckets in the paint. He had a game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Suddenly, Hield helped the shorthanded Warriors go from trailing at the half to collecting a comfortable victory to advance to 3-1 on the season.
There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played this year, but Hield’s fit with the Warriors seems seamless.
Hield joined the Warriors this past summer via sign-and-trade with the Sixers. Last year, Hield started the season with the Indiana Pacers. Being on a contract year, he anticipated a possible move throughout the season. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers took a swing to acquire the veteran.
It didn’t take long for Hield to have an impact in Philly, but he eventually fell out of favor with Nick Nurse. When the Sixers reached the playoffs, Hield struggled to gain consistent minutes throughout the six-game series against the New York Knicks.
Hield left a great last impression with the Sixers as he caught fire from the field during the elimination game, but it didn’t convince the Sixers to pay his contract demands in free agency. A multi-team trade was worked out in July, allowing the Sixers to send Hield to Golden State.
It’s probably safe to say the Warriors are happy with their acquisition.