76ers’ Offseason Trade Piece Elevates Warriors Without Steph Curry

Former Philadelphia 76ers player Buddy Hield is off to a hot start with the Warriors.

Justin Grasso

Oct 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) is introduced before the start of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) is introduced before the start of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The dominance of Buddy Hield out west continues for the Golden State Warriors. Once again, the former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter shines in his new system.

Heading into a Tuesday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors lacked a handful of players, including the superstar guard Steph Curry and the former Sixer De’Anthony Melton.

With some key absences, Hield had the opportunity to slide into the Warriors’ starting lineup.

At first, Hield was struggling to find his rhythm on the court. Throughout the first half, Hield checked in for 17 minutes. He scored just three points on eight shots. The former Sixer managed to miss all but one of his five three-point attempts. The Warriors trailed 51-47 at halftime.

Although Hield was perfect from the field in the third quarter, the veteran checked in for just two minutes. He hit on both of his threes, teeing up what became a standout fourth quarter.

From the field, Hield attempted four shots from beyond the arc—all of which he made. He also produced a couple of buckets in the paint. He had a game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Suddenly, Hield helped the shorthanded Warriors go from trailing at the half to collecting a comfortable victory to advance to 3-1 on the season.

There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played this year, but Hield’s fit with the Warriors seems seamless.

Buddy Hield during his time with the 76er
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) drives for a shot against the Miami Heat during the third quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Hield joined the Warriors this past summer via sign-and-trade with the Sixers. Last year, Hield started the season with the Indiana Pacers. Being on a contract year, he anticipated a possible move throughout the season. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers took a swing to acquire the veteran.

It didn’t take long for Hield to have an impact in Philly, but he eventually fell out of favor with Nick Nurse. When the Sixers reached the playoffs, Hield struggled to gain consistent minutes throughout the six-game series against the New York Knicks.

Hield left a great last impression with the Sixers as he caught fire from the field during the elimination game, but it didn’t convince the Sixers to pay his contract demands in free agency. A multi-team trade was worked out in July, allowing the Sixers to send Hield to Golden State.

It’s probably safe to say the Warriors are happy with their acquisition.

Published
