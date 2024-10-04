All 76ers

76ers on SI Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Pre-Training Camp Comments

Joel Embiid is tweaking his approach to the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-2025 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Joel Embiid sure can get the people talking. When he hit the podium for his first of many press conferences this season for Monday’s Media Day session, the Philadelphia 76ers center made a shocking reveal when he mentioned he lost a significant amount of weight this summer.

“I think I lost about 25, 30 [pounds],” Embiid said. “I’ve still got a ways to go. I still want to lose more, but it’s a process.”

Embiid has made comments about his weight at past Media Days, but always jokingly noted he was much heavier than expected. This time around, his comments were serious—and everything that followed made it clear that a different approach is being taken.

“This year, there’s no agenda,” he added. “All-Star, All-NBA, there’s none of that. It’s whatever it takes to make sure that I get to that point and I’m ready to go.”

Getting to the playoffs healthy remains the top priority for Embiid and the Sixers. That was always the gameplan, but the previous approach didn’t work. Perhaps, the Sixers will tweak their strategy as they enter the new year drama-free, and feeling good vibes for the first time in a while.

Drama-Free Sixers Hit the Bahamas

Training Camp Standouts

Some need a standout training camp more than others. The Sixers already know what guys like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and even Paul George can bring to the table. This week has had a lot of focus on some newer guys getting some shine.

Guerschon Yabusele’s second NBA stint is a major gamble for the former Real Madrid standout. After a stellar Olympic showing in Paris, Yabusele has an opportunity to garner minutes in Philly’s rotation next season.

The rookie guard Jared McCain has been feeling the love as well. Despite a quiet Summer League run, McCain is doing enough of the little things in camp to be on Nick Nurse’s radar.

Tyrese Maxey’s Leadership

What was missing from Tyrese Maxey? Since entering the NBA as a post-lottery pick in 2020, Maxey has developed into the league’s Most Improved Player, who earned his first All-Star nod last season. Kyle Lowry said it best: with a contract like Maxey’s, you have to become a vocal leader. That’s the next step, and it seems Maxey is taking it so far in training camp.

