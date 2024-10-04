76ers on SI Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Pre-Training Camp Comments
Joel Embiid sure can get the people talking. When he hit the podium for his first of many press conferences this season for Monday’s Media Day session, the Philadelphia 76ers center made a shocking reveal when he mentioned he lost a significant amount of weight this summer.
“I think I lost about 25, 30 [pounds],” Embiid said. “I’ve still got a ways to go. I still want to lose more, but it’s a process.”
Embiid has made comments about his weight at past Media Days, but always jokingly noted he was much heavier than expected. This time around, his comments were serious—and everything that followed made it clear that a different approach is being taken.
“This year, there’s no agenda,” he added. “All-Star, All-NBA, there’s none of that. It’s whatever it takes to make sure that I get to that point and I’m ready to go.”
Getting to the playoffs healthy remains the top priority for Embiid and the Sixers. That was always the gameplan, but the previous approach didn’t work. Perhaps, the Sixers will tweak their strategy as they enter the new year drama-free, and feeling good vibes for the first time in a while.
Drama-Free Sixers Hit the Bahamas
Training Camp Standouts
Some need a standout training camp more than others. The Sixers already know what guys like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and even Paul George can bring to the table. This week has had a lot of focus on some newer guys getting some shine.
Guerschon Yabusele’s second NBA stint is a major gamble for the former Real Madrid standout. After a stellar Olympic showing in Paris, Yabusele has an opportunity to garner minutes in Philly’s rotation next season.
The rookie guard Jared McCain has been feeling the love as well. Despite a quiet Summer League run, McCain is doing enough of the little things in camp to be on Nick Nurse’s radar.
Tyrese Maxey’s Leadership
What was missing from Tyrese Maxey? Since entering the NBA as a post-lottery pick in 2020, Maxey has developed into the league’s Most Improved Player, who earned his first All-Star nod last season. Kyle Lowry said it best: with a contract like Maxey’s, you have to become a vocal leader. That’s the next step, and it seems Maxey is taking it so far in training camp.