76ers on SI Reacts to Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Trade
A Philadelphia 76ers rival got even stronger on Friday night. Before the New York Knicks take the court to begin preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season, they struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land the former No. 1 overall pick, Karl Anthony-Towns.
Earlier in the offseason, the Sixers watched the Knicks scoop up one of their former draft picks as they landed Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. At that point, it was clear the Knicks were truly going all in by being as aggressive as possible in the trade market.
The loss of Isaiah Hartenstein was expected to leave New York with some major question marks for next year. Mitchell Robinson’s injury timeline didn’t do the team any favors. With Robinson expected to be out for several months to begin the year, the Knicks dipped back into the trade market and picked up an All-Star.
76ers on SI Reacts to the Karl Anthony-Towns Trade
Slight Shuffling
The Sixers had a small roster shuffle at the beginning of the week. After parting ways with an undrafted rookie in David Jones, the team added a former Golden State Warriors guard in Lester Quinones. The team has a full house of two-way players in Quinones, Justin Edwards, and Jeff Dowtin.
Training Camp Predictions
There’s nothing like predicting the MVP of the offseason and being left with conflicting forecasts. While a guy like Caleb Martin could have a quiet training camp, it’s not that far-fetched to say he could also enter the Bahamas MVP conversation. Or maybe that’s a title an expected All-Star like Tyrese Maxey will hold. Soon enough, we’ll find out the training camp winners as the Sixers get to work next week.