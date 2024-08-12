76ers on SI Reacts to Embiid's Gold Medal Run, Reveal of First Game

All 76ers

On this episode of 76ers on SI, we discuss Joel Embiid's Olympic run, along with reacting to the season-opener reveal.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) controls the ball against United States centre Joel Embiid (11) in the second half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers have a gold medalist in Joel Embiid. The one-time MVP’s decision to pick Team USA over France and Cameroon paid off with a finals win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After facing plenty of criticism for his early performances with Team USA, Embiid had his best showing against Nikola Jokic and Serbia on the semifinal stage. The Sixers’ big man helped the team form a late-game comeback, leading to a trip to the gold medal game.

In the final, Embiid wasn’t relied on. Instead, Team USA watched the Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry go to work. In a hard-fought final matchup, Curry led the USA to a victory over France. Despite the quiet showing from Embiid, the 76ers’ big man was all smiles as he earned his first major team accomplishment of his professional career

76ers on SI: Joel Embiid Secures a Gold Medal

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Nic Batum Retires… From Olympic Play

When the 76ers traded for Nic Batum last year, rumors spread about his future in the NBA. Many assumed the veteran could call it a career after finishing the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Sixers. While Batum has decided to give the NBA another season, he announced his retirement from Team France. After a silver medal run, Batum will return to the Los Angeles Clippers, as he re-signed on a short-term deal after spending most of last season with the 76ers.

Sixers’ Opening Night Opponent Revealed

According to a report, the Sixers are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks to begin their 2024-2025 journey. This time around, the Sixers will be the ones hosting the Bucks at the start of the season. The late October matchup marks the second time former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers will coach against his former team since they parted ways.

