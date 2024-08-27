76ers on SI Reacts to Holmgren's Big Question, Early MVP Discussion
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have found themselves in the championship contender debate within the Eastern Conference. Their star center, Joel Embiid, has consistently found himself debated in another conversation surrounding the MVP award.
A few seasons ago, Embiid had a career-year and entered the Most Valuable Player debate. He battled for the award with Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic. The race for the trophy was tight, but Jokic took it home in the end.
The following year was the same scenario. Jokic and Embiid finished within the top two, and the Nuggets big man took home the hardware, repeating as the winner. He put together a campaign for a three-peat the next season, but Embiid finally found the edge.
The 2023-2024 NBA season was going well for Embiid at the start. For the fourth-straight season he was frequently deemed an early favorite to win MVP. Unfortunately, an injury derailed his progress. Knee surgery took Embiid off the court for more than half of the regular season. Meanwhile, Jokic remained front and center, winning the award for a third time.
A panel of ESPN analysts predicted the MVP picture in August, placing Jokic near the top once again. As for Embiid, he was left out of the top five.
Is that a valid move?
76ers on SI Reacts to Early Embiid MVP Discussion
Chet Stirring the Pot?
Soon-to-be sophomore* center Chet Holmgren poked some fun at Paul George on the Sixers forward’s ‘Podcast P’ show recently. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man posed a question that put George in a pickle. With the game on the line, will PG become the Sixers’ go-to guy to take the game-winning shot? Or will Embiid resume that role? Holmgren’s attempt was blocked as George deflected.
Harden-Simmons Blockbuster Re-Grade
When the Sixers made a blockbuster trade for James Harden a few years ago, the move was met with plenty of praise. Getting a ten-time All-Star for a disgruntled three-time All-Star was viewed as the perfect swap, considering the Sixers were putting a dynamic scoring guard on the floor with Joel Embiid. In hindsight, one trade re-grade views the move as a wash at-best.