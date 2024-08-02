All 76ers

76ers on SI Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Benching, Arrival of New Veteran

What's going on with Joel Embiid and Team USA? 76ers on SI discusses the latest surrounding the Sixers center.

Justin Grasso

Apr 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday’s matchup between Team USA and South Sudan was set to be an opportunity for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to bounce back after a rough first performance against Serbia last weekend.

Instead, the Sixers center was removed from the starting five and collected his first DNP of the Olympics.

On Friday morning, Team USA will return to the court to take on Puerto Rico. Barring any unexpected changes, Embiid is set to return to the starting five, according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

The two teams are set to tip-off at 11:15 AM ET.

On Thursday’s episode of 76ers on SI, we go over Embiid's benching for Team USA, and discuss the benefits of the star center's run at the Olympics, despite the direction it's gone so far.

In addition to the burning topic out in Paris, a former Sixers veteran re-visited one of the Sixers’ many sagas of the past. While discussing the Ben Simmons issue from the 2021-2022 season, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang didn’t hold back from expressing his frustration with the three-time All-Star, who was his inactive teammate for half a season.

Lastly, the arrival of Reggie Jackson took the Sixers one step closer to concluding what’s been a successful offseason on paper. 76ers on SI goes over the benefits of the addition of Jackson and beyond.

76ers on SI — Reactions to Embiid’s Benching, Former Sixer Throwing Shots

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

