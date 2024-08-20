76ers on SI Reacts to Signing of Olympics Star
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the path to adding another player to the roster this week.
Over the weekend, it was revealed the Sixers are in discussions with Real Madrid star Guerschon Yabusele. If all goes right with the contract buyout, the 76ers will finalize a deal to sign Yabusele for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Recently, Yabusele made headlines for his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Joining France’s squad for the run, Yabusele managed to stand out on a team that possessed two NBA All-Stars in Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.
Yabusele helped France put together a run to the Paris Olympic Finals. Once again, Yabusele was a standout for Paris against Joel Embiid and Team USA, but France came up short. The silver medal winner generated enough buzz in France to garner attention from several NBA teams.
76ers on SI Reacts to the Yabusele Signing
Details of the Deal
Once Yabusele’s buyout with Real Madrid is settled, he is expected to join the Sixers on a veteran’s minimum deal. The veteran forward is set to return to the NBA for a second stint. He’s on pace to land his second NBA contract after spending time with the Boston Celtics earlier in his career.
The Schedule is Here!
Start marking your calendars because the Sixers’ schedule is out. Some key dates include the October opener against Doc Rivers and the Bucks, the return of Tobias Harris, Christmas in Boston, and another Rivals Week showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Next Up: Training Camp
The NBA Draft and Free Agency is over. Next up for the Sixers is training camp. This week, the 76ers revealed their plans for training camp, which will take place away from home for the third-straight season.