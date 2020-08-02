All76ers
76ers Aren't Overreacting to Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Spat

Justin Grasso

During Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, things got heated between two members of the Philadelphia 76ers. It all started with the team's All-Star center, Joel Embiid. As the big man was seen yelling at his second-year teammate Shake Milton during gameplay, it was apparent Embiid was bothered by Milton's mistakes.

And as Embiid barked at Milton in frustration, the young guard turned the ball over for the second time in the first quarter. So during the game's first intermission, the two exchanged words near the team's bench, and it was evident tensions were high.

However, Sixers head coach Brett Brown isn't worried at all. In fact, he believes that a heated conversation like that between two teammates sometimes is normal and necessary. "You don't go cheerleading stuff like that all the time," Brown mentioned. "But you know, if the conversations gotta be had, then it's gotta be had."

"I actually think that stuff like that is far more healthy than anything," the Sixers' head coach continued. "Shake's teammates love Shake Milton -- they are proud of his evolution. Then you got an NBA All-Star in Joel Embiid that has an idea -- he's the center back directing traffic. I don't know the full details of it, but I think, for the most part, it's healthy. Those two will move on quickly. They are good friends. Sometimes stuff like that happens in a family."

Following the game, Embiid himself was willing to address the situation. As expected, the big man downplayed the argument and made it known that it was nothing more than a quick spat between two teammates during an intermission. 

"It's basketball," Embiid said after the game. "Everybody makes mistakes; it happens. We have to come in and get better. We discussed what's going on, and we move on and find a solution. It's nothing." Embiid's tough love, unfortunately, didn't help Milton find his groove on Saturday night. However, it doesn't seem like Brown is ready to give up on the inexperienced guard after a single frustrating performance. The Sixers have to be willing to move on and get ready for Monday's matchup against the Spurs. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

