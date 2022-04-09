76ers vs. Pacers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their road trip on Thursday night with a disappointing loss against the Toronto Raptors. After forming a three-game win streak, the Sixers went into Thursday’s game with a lot of juice as they fired off with a 15-point lead from the jump.
Unfortunately, the Raptors quickly brought the Sixers back down to earth. While the remainder of the game was tight, the Raptors found the edge in the fourth quarter and prevented the Sixers from getting out in front in crunch time.
By issuing the Sixers their first loss in three games, Philadelphia remained in the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed. Now, they’ll see if they can move up by snagging two wins beginning with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier this season, the Pacers got the best of the short-staffed Sixers. But when the two teams met for the second time this past Tuesday night, the Sixers got off to an incredible start in Indiana. As Philadelphia was raining threes, they surpassed the franchise record of three-pointers made in a single game.
While Indiana teased a possible comeback after the Sixers nearly led by as many as 30 points, Philadelphia avoided dropping the ball and snagged their third-straight win at the time. Now, the two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday afternoon before the Sixers conclude the season against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
Key Game Notes
Sixers won six of their last ten games
At home, the Sixers are 22-17 this season
Pacers have lost eight-straight games
Pacers are 9-30 when playing away from home
The total has gone over in all five of the Pacers’ last five games
Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games
The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games
Injury Report
Pacers
Goga Bitadze - Questionable
Malcolm Brogdon - Questionable
Chris Duarte - Out
Nate Hinton - Out
Ricky Rubio - Out
Jalen Smith - Questionable
Myles Turner - Out
T.J. Warren - Out
76ers
Charles Bassey - Out
Charlie Brown Jr. - Out
Georges Niang - Out
Myles Powell - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -14.5
Moneyline: PHI -1205, IND +750
Total O/U: 235.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Pacers +14.5
ML: PHI
O/U: Over
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.