Skip to main content
76ers vs. Pacers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

76ers vs. Pacers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their road trip on Thursday night with a disappointing loss against the Toronto Raptors. After forming a three-game win streak, the Sixers went into Thursday’s game with a lot of juice as they fired off with a 15-point lead from the jump.

Unfortunately, the Raptors quickly brought the Sixers back down to earth. While the remainder of the game was tight, the Raptors found the edge in the fourth quarter and prevented the Sixers from getting out in front in crunch time.

By issuing the Sixers their first loss in three games, Philadelphia remained in the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed. Now, they’ll see if they can move up by snagging two wins beginning with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier this season, the Pacers got the best of the short-staffed Sixers. But when the two teams met for the second time this past Tuesday night, the Sixers got off to an incredible start in Indiana. As Philadelphia was raining threes, they surpassed the franchise record of three-pointers made in a single game.

While Indiana teased a possible comeback after the Sixers nearly led by as many as 30 points, Philadelphia avoided dropping the ball and snagged their third-straight win at the time. Now, the two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday afternoon before the Sixers conclude the season against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Key Game Notes

USATSI_18027783_168388689_lowres

Sixers won six of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 22-17 this season

Pacers have lost eight-straight games

Pacers are 9-30 when playing away from home

The total has gone over in all five of the Pacers’ last five games

Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games

Injury Report

USATSI_17160508_168388689_lowres (1)

Pacers

Goga Bitadze - Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon - Questionable

Chris Duarte - Out

Nate Hinton - Out

Ricky Rubio - Out

Jalen Smith - Questionable

Myles Turner - Out

T.J. Warren - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown Jr. - Out

Georges Niang - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17160435_168388689_lowres (1)

Spread: Sixers -14.5

Moneyline: PHI -1205, IND +750

Total O/U: 235.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

USATSI_17160502_168388689_lowres (1)

Spread: Pacers +14.5

ML: PHI

O/U: Over

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17945759_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Bulls, Raptors Lock Into Playoff Seeds

By Justin Grasso36 minutes ago
USATSI_18015831_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Highlights Key Area of Concern for Sixers Before Final Games

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17214522_168388689_lowres
News

Charles Bassey Misses Blue Coats' Playoff Matchup With Injury

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (8)
News

Sixers Rookie Springer Dominates in Second G League Playoff Game

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_18040533_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Receives Praise in Toronto for Championship Success

By Justin Grasso16 hours ago
USATSI_18040511_168388689_lowres
News

Loss to Raptors on Thursday Exposes a Concerning Trend for Sixers

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago
USATSI_12139959_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: How LeBron James' Injury Affects Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_17945047_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Sixers, Celtics Losses Allow Miami Heat to Clinch East's Top Seed

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago