76ers vs. Pacers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their road trip on Thursday night with a disappointing loss against the Toronto Raptors. After forming a three-game win streak, the Sixers went into Thursday’s game with a lot of juice as they fired off with a 15-point lead from the jump.

Unfortunately, the Raptors quickly brought the Sixers back down to earth. While the remainder of the game was tight, the Raptors found the edge in the fourth quarter and prevented the Sixers from getting out in front in crunch time.

By issuing the Sixers their first loss in three games, Philadelphia remained in the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed. Now, they’ll see if they can move up by snagging two wins beginning with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this season, the Pacers got the best of the short-staffed Sixers. But when the two teams met for the second time this past Tuesday night, the Sixers got off to an incredible start in Indiana. As Philadelphia was raining threes, they surpassed the franchise record of three-pointers made in a single game.

While Indiana teased a possible comeback after the Sixers nearly led by as many as 30 points, Philadelphia avoided dropping the ball and snagged their third-straight win at the time. Now, the two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday afternoon before the Sixers conclude the season against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Key Game Notes Sixers won six of their last ten games At home, the Sixers are 22-17 this season Pacers have lost eight-straight games Pacers are 9-30 when playing away from home The total has gone over in all five of the Pacers’ last five games Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games Injury Report Pacers Goga Bitadze - Questionable Malcolm Brogdon - Questionable Chris Duarte - Out Nate Hinton - Out Ricky Rubio - Out Jalen Smith - Questionable Myles Turner - Out T.J. Warren - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Charlie Brown Jr. - Out Georges Niang - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -14.5 Moneyline: PHI -1205, IND +750 Total O/U: 235.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Pacers +14.5 ML: PHI O/U: Over

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.