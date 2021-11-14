76ers vs. Pacers: Player Observations From Sixers' Saturday Night Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a rough start earlier this week. After going on a 6-0 run, the New York Knicks snapped Philly's win streak by taking down the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

Less than 24 hours after that game ended, the Sixers welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to town. Once again, the Sixers fell short and made it two-straight losses. Before hitting the road for the first matchup of a lengthy six-game road trip, the Sixers wrapped up their three-game homestand with a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately, the Sixers made it three in a row as they fell short to the Raptors. Before wrapping up the week, the 76ers met with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night on the road. After an uninspiring start, the Sixers looked rough out of the gate and struggled to make it a competitive game as they trailed throughout a majority of the outing.

While the Sixers showed some life late in the second half, they didn't have enough momentum to formulate a comeback and put the Pacers away. Therefore, the Sixers will leave Indiana with their sixth loss of the year, picking up their fourth-straight defeat. Overall, Philly looked rough on Saturday. Now, let's observe the individual player performances.

The Starters

Danny Green

The veteran forward has been off to a relatively slow start this year. His performance on Saturday was shaping up to his best-overall as he scored 14 points on 4-6 shooting and collected three steals and four rebounds in under 22 minutes. It was a nice bounce-back game for Green, but it ended prematurely as he left the game in the third quarter after dealing with hamstring tightness.

Tobias Harris

Not too many members of the Sixers deserve applause for their performance on Saturday night, but Tobias Harris is an exception. The veteran forward collected a game-high of 32 points in 35 minutes. He couldn't will the Sixers to victory alone, but he simply did his job on Saturday.

Andre Drummond

The Sixers surely miss what Joel Embiid brings on both sides of the ball, but Andre Drummond continues to prove he's a decent backup option. He didn't have a major impact on Saturday, but Drummond continued to dominate on the boards as he came down with 17 rebounds. He also made it a double-double night as Drummond put up 11 points in 31 minutes of action.

Tyrese Maxey

The young guard continues to shine bright even though the Sixers are at their lowest point of the young season currently. Nobody from the 76ers' organization is willing to take moral victories right now, but they have to continue to feel encouraged about what Maxey puts on display night in and night out. On Saturday, he put up 24 points after having another 40-plus minute shift.

Seth Curry

Curry has come back to earth lately. After a scorching hot start to the year, the Sixers guard hasn't lit defenses up from beyond the arc as consistently as he was before. On Saturday, Curry had a quiet night as he drained just two of his five three-point attempts. He finished the game with 11 points.

The Bench

Shake Milton

After his Thursday night performance, I mentioned that Milton should probably see his minutes increase as other members of the bench have struggled to hit shots from the field consistently. Milton saw the court for 22 minutes on Saturday, and he didn't exactly light it up as he did during his limited shift against Toronto. Taking eight shots, Milton drained just two of his attempts.

Georges Niang

When the Sixers' bench struggled in the past, Niang was typically a bright spot. On Saturday night, he blended in with the rest of the struggling shooters. In 26 minutes, the veteran forward went 2-7 from the field and missed all three of his shots from beyond the arc.

Furkan Korkmaz

This week hasn't been Furkan's best. In the last three games before Saturday night's outing, Korkmaz was hitting 26-percent of his shots. On Saturday, he made just three of his eight attempts. While Korkmaz has shown improvement in other areas of his game, he remains a tough option to play if he's not lighting it up from three at a consistent rate. Lately, he's been ice cold from all over the floor.

Paul Reed

Clearly, Doc Rivers didn't like what he saw from Paul Reed early on. After he received seven minutes of playing time in the first half, Reed didn't see the court for the rest of the night. He registered zero points, one rebound, and one blocked shot. When he checked out of the game, he was a minus-ten on the stat sheet. Later on in the game, when Rivers needed a backup center, the rookie Charles Bassey picked up minutes as Reed remained on the bench.

Charles Bassey

Yes, there was a Charles Bassey sighting for roughly four minutes on Saturday night. As the Sixers were down, another man in Danny Green and Reed fell out of favor for the night, the young center received some playing time as other guys got some rest before coming in to close out the game.