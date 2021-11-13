76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers went from being one the hottest teams in the NBA last week to picking up three-straight losses this week. Beginning with a matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday, the 76ers snapped their six-game win streak with a tough loss while shorthanded.

The road didn't get any easier as Philly dropped another game to the Milwaukee Bucks the following night. While the Sixers were hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak on Thursday night as they hosted the Toronto Raptors, who were missing Pascal Siakam, Philly failed to avoid going winless during their three-game homestand.

Now, the Sixers will hit the road and kickstart a difficult stretch beginning on Saturday. For the first time this year, the Sixers will go head to head with the Indiana Pacers. While they will have Tobias Harris on the floor once again, the Sixers remain shorthanded still as Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Meanwhile, the situation with Ben Simmons hasn't gotten much better for the Sixers. Therefore, the star guard remains off the floor as he continues to deal with personal issues. Although they'll be shorthanded on Saturday, the Sixers hope to snap their losing streak against the 5-8 Pacers on Saturday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out for the first time this year? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +140, IND -167

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook