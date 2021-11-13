Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers went from being one the hottest teams in the NBA last week to picking up three-straight losses this week. Beginning with a matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday, the 76ers snapped their six-game win streak with a tough loss while shorthanded.

    The road didn't get any easier as Philly dropped another game to the Milwaukee Bucks the following night. While the Sixers were hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak on Thursday night as they hosted the Toronto Raptors, who were missing Pascal Siakam, Philly failed to avoid going winless during their three-game homestand.

    Now, the Sixers will hit the road and kickstart a difficult stretch beginning on Saturday. For the first time this year, the Sixers will go head to head with the Indiana Pacers. While they will have Tobias Harris on the floor once again, the Sixers remain shorthanded still as Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    Meanwhile, the situation with Ben Simmons hasn't gotten much better for the Sixers. Therefore, the star guard remains off the floor as he continues to deal with personal issues. Although they'll be shorthanded on Saturday, the Sixers hope to snap their losing streak against the 5-8 Pacers on Saturday.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out for the first time this year? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

    Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Pacers -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI +140, IND -167

    Total O/U: 214.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook 

    USATSI_16064159_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16019213_168388689_lowres (5)
    News

    Isaiah Joe Set to Return vs. Pacers

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143368_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Wants Tyrese Maxey to Keep Attacking and Pushing Pace

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Jaden Springer Shines in NBA G League Debut

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15491051_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle Remain Out vs. Pacers on Saturday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16965639_168388689_lowres (3)
    News

    Isaiah Joe Clears NBA Health and Safety Protocol Ahead of Pacers Matchup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17142523_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Enjoyed Competing Against Fred VanVleet

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17143400_168388689_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Fined by NBA for Making 'Obscene Gesture' vs. Sixers

    9 hours ago