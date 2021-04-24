76ers Rookie Paul Reed in NBA's Health and Safety Protocol

The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing a couple of players for Saturday's afternoon matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Friday night, the Sixers didn't waste any time ruling out 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

For nearly a week now, Simmons has been dealing with a non-COVID illness. He first missed Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors, then was also out for the next two against the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons will miss his fourth-straight game on Saturday. In addition to the absence of Simmons, the 76ers will also roll without their rookie power forward, Paul Reed. According to the Sixers' injury report on Saturday afternoon, Reed is entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Therefore, Reed will not play on Saturday. Despite being an NBA G League standout with Philly's affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Reed hasn't gotten much of an opportunity to shine on the 76ers' main roster this season.

Considering the Sixers are currently battling for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hasn't found many minutes to offer to Reed outside of garbage time. While Rivers likes Reed's potential, the head coach hasn't held back from saying that the young rookie isn't ready to crack Philly's main rotation.

Ahead of Reed on the depth chart right now is 10-day contract signee Anthony Tolliver, veteran power forward Mike Scott, and the borderline All-Star Tobias Harris. The chances of Reed playing on Saturday were already slim. Still, if the Sixers have an opportunity to unload the bench on Saturday once again, Reed won't be in the mix, unfortunately.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.