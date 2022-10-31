76ers Pick Up Contract Options on Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer

The Philadelphia 76ers are making sure their young former draft picks stick around for at least another season.

On Sunday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the team had exercised the fourth-year contract option for the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

In addition, the Sixers picked up the third-year contract option for the second-year guard, Jaden Springer. Both options are set to take effect for the 2023-2025 NBA season.

The decision to pick up Maxey’s option is a no-brainer move for the 76ers. Since the team drafted Maxey as a freshman out of the University of Kentucky with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey has carved out a role for himself in Philadelphia.

While Maxey was a reserve in the team’s rotation during his rookie year, he earned a spot in the starting lineup during his sophomore effort. Maxey’s job as a starter was temporary as the Sixers worked to move their former three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who was holding out for a trade.

After the Sixers dealt Simmons away for a ten-time All-Star in James Harden, Maxey remained in the starting lineup as his progress earned him the right to keep his role. By the end of the 2021-2022 season, Maxey finished by averaging 17 points and four assists while draining 42 percent of his threes.

At this point, Maxey is a sure starter and is viewed as a future All-Star by many in the league.

As for Springer, he’s still working to find his way in the NBA. Similar to Maxey, Springer left the NCAA after his freshman season. The young guard was the 28th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. Unlike Maxey, Springer didn’t get much playing time in his rookie year with the Sixers.

While Springer remains out of the rotation as a second-year player, the team remains optimistic about what he brings to the table. Following an impressive training camp, the Sixers would like to keep Springer around for another year to see what he can develop into.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.