76ers vs. Pistons: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have fallen into a two-game skid. After picking up three-straight wins last week with victories over the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers paid a visit to last year’s NBA Finals runner-ups, the Phoenix Suns.

For a majority of last Sunday’s game, the Sixers had some control over the Suns. But in the second half, Phoenix flashed its star power and eventually got out in front. Down the stretch, the Sixers failed to execute when they needed to most and eventually took on a tough ten-point loss to the Suns.

Although the Sixers returned home to South Philly two nights later, the road didn’t get any easier. After wrapping up a game with the NBA’s top team, the Sixers hosted the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, for the second time this season on Tuesday night.

Similar to their matchup against the Suns, the Sixers had control of the game going into halftime, but when the fourth quarter rolled around, they failed to hold on. While the Bucks didn’t dominate the Sixers in the final quarter of the outing, they prevented the Sixers from forcing overtime or collecting the late win. And just like that, the Sixers took on their second-straight loss.

Now, Philadelphia is set to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night on the road. In the two matchups against the Pistons earlier this year, the Sixers picked up wins. Could they make it three in a row over Detroit on Thursday?

Key Game Notes Sixers are 6-4 over the last ten games Sixers are currently on a two-game losing streak On the road, the Sixers are 25-12 on the road Pistons have lost three-straight games At home, the Pistons are 16-26 this season Detroit is 2-8 over the last ten games Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games Pistons are 15-2 against the spread in their last 17 games Injury Report Pistons Hamidou Diallo - Out Luka Garza - Out Jerami Grant - Out Cory Joseph - Questionable Chris Smith - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -9.5 Moneyline: PHI -500, DET +375 Total O/U: 223.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.