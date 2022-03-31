Skip to main content
76ers vs. Pistons: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have fallen into a two-game skid. After picking up three-straight wins last week with victories over the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers paid a visit to last year’s NBA Finals runner-ups, the Phoenix Suns.

For a majority of last Sunday’s game, the Sixers had some control over the Suns. But in the second half, Phoenix flashed its star power and eventually got out in front. Down the stretch, the Sixers failed to execute when they needed to most and eventually took on a tough ten-point loss to the Suns.

Although the Sixers returned home to South Philly two nights later, the road didn’t get any easier. After wrapping up a game with the NBA’s top team, the Sixers hosted the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, for the second time this season on Tuesday night.

Similar to their matchup against the Suns, the Sixers had control of the game going into halftime, but when the fourth quarter rolled around, they failed to hold on. While the Bucks didn’t dominate the Sixers in the final quarter of the outing, they prevented the Sixers from forcing overtime or collecting the late win. And just like that, the Sixers took on their second-straight loss. 

Now, Philadelphia is set to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night on the road. In the two matchups against the Pistons earlier this year, the Sixers picked up wins. Could they make it three in a row over Detroit on Thursday?

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17093210_168388689_lowres

Sixers are 6-4 over the last ten games

Sixers are currently on a two-game losing streak

On the road, the Sixers are 25-12 on the road

Pistons have lost three-straight games

At home, the Pistons are 16-26 this season

Detroit is 2-8 over the last ten games

Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Pistons are 15-2 against the spread in their last 17 games

Injury Report

USATSI_17093218_168388689_lowres (1)

Pistons

Hamidou Diallo - Out

Luka Garza - Out

Jerami Grant - Out

Cory Joseph - Questionable

Chris Smith - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17093219_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -500, DET +375

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-28-all-philadelphia-76-ers-detroit-pistons-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

